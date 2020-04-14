ERP System Integration and Consulting Market 2019 Drivers, Industry-Specific Challenges, Risks, Sales Volume, Value, Recent Development

ERP refers to enterprise application software that helps integrate various business functions such as production, marketing, HR, and sales. It facilitates the flow of information between various processes in an organisation.

As businesses evolve, an integration solution that connects both on-premises and cloud systems is crucial. With the emergent need for connectivity across the enterprise, companies are investing in the integration of ERP systems with various other departments of the business to connect and transform business ecosystems. Many organizations consider ERP solutions to be the most crucial aspect of a business as it integrates various systems in a common database.

In 2018, the global ERP System Integration and Consulting market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 14% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global ERP System Integration and Consulting status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the ERP System Integration and Consulting development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

IBM

Microsoft

Oracle

SAP

NetSuite

Adeptia

Atos

BT Global Services

Capgemini

CSC

Coupa

MuleSoft

Sage Group

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On-Premises ERP Integration and Consulting

SaaS ERP Integration and Consulting

Market segment by Application, split into

Manufacturing

BFSI

Healthcare

Aerospace & Defense

Telecom and IT

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global ERP System Integration and Consulting status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the ERP System Integration and Consulting development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of ERP System Integration and Consulting are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

