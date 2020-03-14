ERP Software Market Size, Share, Online-Services, Global-Trends, Growth, Industry Analysis with Future Technology-Sector to 2019-2026

Global ERP Software market is expected to grow from $34.10 billion in 2017 to reach $74.20 billion by 2026 with a CAGR of 9.0%. Factors such as improving operational efficiency and transparency within the organization and high penetration of cloud based deployment model are propelling the market growth. However, high installation price and the accessibility of open source applications are few factors inhibiting the market growth.

Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) is software that permits organizations to run their business processes. The role of ERP has transitioned from back office activities to the integration of business processes. It usually integrates all facets of an operation including product planning, development, manufacturing, sales and marketing in a single database, application and user interface.

Based on deployment model, cloud deployment segment has a substantial growth in the market. This is attributed to the increase in adoption of cloud-based technologies coupled with growing scalability offered by these technologies. By application, Aerospace & Defense segment acquired significant growth during the forecast period. The major reason for this growth would be to maintain data transparency on real-time basis.

By geography, North America is dominating the market during the forecast period due to huge software implementation in business processes among organizations is propelling the region. Asia Pacific has emerged as fastest growing market owing to the rising manufacturing and semiconductor industry in emerging countries.

Some of the key players in the Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Software market include: TOTVS, Microsoft Corporation, Syspro, SAP, Unit4, Tally, Oracle, NetSuite Inc., Focus Softnet, IBM Corporation, QAD, Epicor, Infor and Sage Group Plc.

Deployments Covered:

On-Premise Deployment

Cloud Deployment

Types Covered:

Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP)

Two-tier Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP)

Social Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP)

Mobile Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP)

Function Types Covered:

Finance

Human Resource (HR)

Supply Chain

Other Functions Types

Applications Covered:

Aerospace & Defense

Manufacturing and Services

Healthcare

Telecom

Government Utilities

Banking, Financial services and Insurance

Retail

Other Applications

End Users Covered:

Large Enterprises

Medium Enterprises

Small Enterprises

Regions Covered:

North America, US, Canada, Mexico, Europe, Germany, UK, Italy, France, Spain, Rest of Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan , China , India , Australia , New Zealand, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific , South America, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa , Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends.

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements.

