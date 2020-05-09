Erotic Lingerie Market Great Opportunities Available for the Vendors 2018 – 2026- Victoria’s Secret, Adore Me, Aerie, Lovable Lingerie, Calvin Klein, WOLF Lingerie

Erotic lingerie refers to the category of women’s clothing that includes sleepwear, undergarments, and lightweight robes. Rising preference toward fashionable clothing among women has resulted in the rise in demand for erotic lingerie. Lingerie are made of smooth, stretchy lightweight fabrics such as silk, lycra, satin, and chiffon among others.

Such fabrics are made of natural fibers such as cotton or silk or synthetic fibers such as nylon or polyester. Manufacturers of lingerie are focused on introducing modern technologies and fabrics in order to develop new products to satisfy the changing consumer tastes and preferences. It has been recorded that a woman tends to have different varieties of lingerie in their wardrobe due to the increase in their spending capacity and inclination toward purchase of lingerie as fashionable clothing.

The global erotic lingerie market has been segmented in terms of product type, material type, and distribution channel. On the basis of product type, the market has been segmented into baby doll, bikini, bustier, camisole, thong, garter belt, and camisole among others. In terms of material type, the market has been segmented into silk and cotton among others. On the basis of distribution channel, the global erotic lingerie market has been segmented into online distribution channel and offline distribution channel.

Online distribution channel is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period owing to the rising preference toward online shopping among consumers. This is mainly due to the rise in penetration of smartphones and internet services over the years. Moreover, online platforms showcase different brands that provide a variety of options for consumers. However, offline distribution channel dominated the market due to the mind set to purchase the correct size among the population of women.

The market for erotic lingerie is mainly driven by the rise in preference toward premium brands among women. Additionally, presence of strong distribution channels is also a major factor that is resulting in the rise in demand for erotic lingerie among consumers. Popularity of online shopping has resulted in manufacturers focusing on developing their websites with detailed product features, including details of correct sizes etc. However poor quality clothing acts as a major restraint to the global erotic lingerie market.

In terms of region, the global erotic lingerie has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. Europe, which covers Germany, U.K, France, and Italy among others dominated the market owing to the rising preference toward premium brands among the consumers. North America, which includes the U.S and Canada, also grabbed a significant market share owing to the rising number of e-commerce websites and liking for online shopping among the consumers.

The market in Asia Pacific which includes China, India, and Japan among other countries is expected to witness the fastest growth rate during the forecast period owing to the rising number of manufacturers in this region. China, Malaysia, and Singapore among other countries are expected to show significant growth rate in the erotic lingerie market during the forecast period.

Manufacturers of erotic lingerie market face strong competition from rivals and are thus focused on continuous product innovation and upgrades. Acquisition also acts as a major strategy in order to improve the product portfolio. Some of the leading players in the erotic lingerie market are Victoria’s Secret, Adore Me, Aerie, Lovable Lingerie, Calvin Klein, WOLF Lingerie, and Felina among others.