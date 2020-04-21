Erectile Dysfunction Shockwave Generators Market Set To Record Exponential Growth By 2028-End | Future Market Insights

Erectile dysfunction is a neurovascular problem caused by either the hormonal, structural or biochemical state of the penis. It is the incapability to develop or maintain an erection during sexual intercourse. It is also referred to as sexual impotence and can be caused due to several medical and psychological reasons, which include obesity, diabetes mellitus, cardiovascular problems, low testosterone levels, excess stress, excessive alcoholism and smoking. As reported by the International Journal of Impotence Research, the prevalence of erectile dysfunction ranged from 86% in men aged 80 years & above and 2% in men younger aged younger than 40 years. Erectile dysfunction shockwave generators are devices that instigate the healing process. Erectile dysfunction shockwave generators provide energy density flux to enhance or maintain the activity of the penis during sexual intercourse. Erectile dysfunction shockwave generators are also likely to bring about permanent improvement in the condition. With time, these generators help develop natural erectile function. Erectile dysfunction shockwave generators deal with the root of the problem by creating new blood vessels.

Erectile Dysfunction Shockwave Generators Market: Drivers and Restraints-

Certain factors, such as increasing disease awareness, growing patient pool for medical assistance and the availability of disease management, have played a vital role in contributing to the growth of the erectile dysfunction shockwave generators market. Increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases, such as diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, BP-related problems and hypertension, has led to an increase in the uptake of associated drug treatments. The intake of these drugs causes hormonal imbalance, which leads to erectile dysfunction. This is boosting the erectile dysfunction shockwave generators market. Excessive alcoholism, smoking and poor lifestyle choices are also among factors driving the erectile dysfunction shockwave generators market. However, certain adverse effects related to erectile dysfunction shockwave generators and social taboos regarding erectile dysfunction are likely to hamper the growth of the erectile dysfunction shockwave generators market over the forecast period.

Erectile Dysfunction Shockwave Generators Market: Segmentation

The erectile dysfunction shockwave generators market has been segmented on the basis of product type, end user and geography.

On the basis of product type, the erectile dysfunction shockwave generators market has been segmented as:

Mobile erectile dysfunction shockwave generators

Fixed erectile dysfunction shockwave generators

On the basis of end user, the erectile dysfunction shockwave generators market has been segmented as:

Hospitals

Clinics

On the basis of geography, the erectile dysfunction shockwave generators market has been segmented as:

North- America

Eastern Europe

Western Europe

Asia-Pacific excluding China & Japan

China

Japan

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Erectile Dysfunction Shockwave Generators Market: Overview

Mobile erectile dysfunction shockwave generators provide ease of transportation. Shockwave generators are also combined with electroporation systems to improve efficacy. Fixed erectile dysfunction shockwave generators are used mainly in the hospitals because patients want to undergo treatment and resume their daily routines instantly. Clinics also provide services at places chosen by patients taking their privacy into consideration. Erectile dysfunction shockwave generators are focusing on improving focal zone and increasing targeting precision. Planar shockwave therapy, radial shockwave therapy and extra-corporeal therapy are some of the different shockwave therapies that contribute to the erectile dysfunction shockwave generators market.

Erectile Dysfunction Shockwave Generators Market: Region-wise Outlook

Geographically, the global erectile dysfunction shockwave generators market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, Western Europe and Eastern Europe. North America’s erectile dysfunction shockwave generators market is expected to register significant growth due to favourable patient demographics, increasing awareness about erectile dysfunction, easy availability of healthcare services and improved affordability for medical assessment as well as treatment. The Asia-Pacific erectile dysfunction shockwave generators market, mainly India, and the Europe erectile dysfunction shockwave generators market are expected to grow moderately over the period of forecast period owing to an increase in the demand for erectile dysfunction treatment, growing bariatric population and the increasing trend of unhealthy lifestyle choices such as excessive alcoholism and smoking.

Erectile Dysfunction Shockwave Generators Market: Key Market Participants

Some of the market participants in the global erectile dysfunction shockwave generators market include Medispec, NOVAmedtek, Direx, MTS Medical, Storz Medical and Shenzhen Huikang Medical Apparatus. Companies such as Direx have introduced a new therapeutic strategy that uses low-intensity extracorporeal waves to treat a patient. This low-intensity treatment from erectile dysfunction shockwave generators increase the blood flow and provide better efficiency. Companies who manufacture erectile dysfunction shockwave generators are also focusing on erectile dysfunction shockwave generators that require lesser time and sittings.

