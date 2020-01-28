Equipment Rental Market 2018 Global Leading Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis and Forecast to 2025

Analytical Research Cognizance shared “Equipment Rental Market” report which Provides Key Manufacturers, Key Profiles, Strategies and Forecast Trends from 2018 to 2025.

Equipment rental is a service industry that provides machinery, tools, and equipment to end-users such as the construction, mining, power, and oil and gas industries on a rental basis.

The oil and gas industry highly rely on rental companies as they offer a wide range of equipment such as downhole tools, drilling equipment, production tool equipment, and tubulars. The rising number of drilling projects is boosting the production process of crude oil. This in turn, will have a positive impact on the equipment rental industry trends in the oil and gas industry.

The equipment rental market is expected to witness growth in the Americas due to the increased production of oil and gas from shale reserves in countries such as the US and Canada. The preference for rental equipment is high in the Americas due to the growing expense of new equipment and machines.

REQUEST A SAMPLE of Equipment Rental Market report @ http://www.arcognizance.com/enquiry-sample/82512

This report studies the global Equipment Rental Market, analyzes and researches the Equipment Rental Market development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia.

In 2017, the global Equipment Rental Market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Global Equipment Rental Market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Get Detailed Information on Equipment Rental Market report @ http://www.arcognizance.com/report/global-equipment-rental-market-size-status-and-forecast-2025

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

Hertz Equipment Rental

Sunbelt Rentals

United Rentals

Atlas Copco

Caterpillar

Aggreko

AKTIO Corporation

Ashtead Group

BlueLine Rental

Cramo

Deere & Company

Fabick CAT

Herc Rentals

Kanamoto

Loxam

Maxim Crane Works

Mustang CAT

Nishio Rent All

Nikken Corporation (Mitsubishi Corporation)

Sims Crane & Equipment

Stephensons Rental Services

Sunstate Equipment Company

Titan Machinery

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Direct PURCHASE Equipment Rental Market report @ http://www.arcognizance.com/purchase/82512

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Online Rental

Offline Rental

Market segment by Application, split into

Oil and Gas Industry

Construction Industry

Mining Industry

Power Industry

Others

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Equipment Rental are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Equipment Rental Manufacturers

Equipment Rental Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Equipment Rental Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, Researchers offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Equipment Rental market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

Major Points from TOC for Equipment Rental Market:

Chapter One: Industry Overview of Equipment Rental Market

Chapter Two: Global Equipment Rental Market Competition Analysis by Players

Chapter Three: Company (Top Players) Profiles

Chapter Four: Global Equipment Rental Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: United States Equipment Rental Market Development Status and Outlook

Chapter Six: EU Equipment Rental Market Development Status and Outlook

Chapter Seven: Japan Equipment Rental Market Development Status and Outlook

Chapter Eight: China Equipment Rental Market Development Status and Outlook

Chapter Nine: India Equipment Rental Market Development Status and Outlook

Chapter Ten: Southeast Asia Equipment Rental Market Development Status and Outlook

Chapter Eleven: Equipment Rental Market Forecast by Regions, Type and Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Twelve: Equipment Rental Market Dynamics

Chapter Thirteen: Equipment Rental Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter Fourteen: Equipment Rental Market Research Finding/Conclusion

Chapter Fifteen: Equipment Rental Market Appendix

List of Tables and Figures

Figure Global Equipment Rental Market Size (Million USD) Status and Outlook (2013-2018)

Table Global Equipment Rental Revenue (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2013-2018)

Figure Global Equipment Rental Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

Figure United States Equipment Rental Market Size (Million USD) and Growth Rate by Regions (2013-2018)

Figure Europe Equipment Rental Market Size (Million USD) and Growth Rate by Regions (2013-2018)

Figure China Equipment Rental Market Size (Million USD) and Growth Rate by Regions (2013-2018)

Figure Japan Equipment Rental Market Size (Million USD) and Growth Rate by Regions (2013-2018)

Figure Southeast Asia Equipment Rental Market Size (Million USD) and Growth Rate by Regions (2013-2018)

Figure India Equipment Rental Market Size (Million USD) and Growth Rate by Regions (2013-2018)

Table Global Equipment Rental Revenue (Million USD) and Growth Rate (%) Comparison by Product (2013-2018)

Figure Global Equipment Rental Revenue Market Share by Type in 2017

Figure Online Rental Market Size (Million USD) and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

Figure Offline Rental Market Size (Million USD) and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

Figure Global Equipment Rental Market Share by Application in 2017

Figure Equipment Rental Market Size (Million USD) and Growth Rate in Oil and Gas Industry (2013-2018)

Figure Equipment Rental Market Size (Million USD) and Growth Rate in Construction Industry (2013-2018)

Figure Equipment Rental Market Size (Million USD) and Growth Rate in Mining Industry (2013-2018)

Figure Equipment Rental Market Size (Million USD) and Growth Rate in Power Industry (2013-2018)

Figure Equipment Rental Market Size (Million USD) and Growth Rate in Others (2013-2018)

Table Equipment Rental Market Size (Million USD) by Players (2013-2018)

Figure Equipment Rental Market Size Share by Players in 2013

Figure Equipment Rental Market Size Share by Players in 2017

Trending Reports:

Third Party Logistics (3PL) Market 2018 Size, Scope, Emerging Industry Trends, Strategic Planning, Developments, Business Opportunities and Top Companies Analysis 2025 @ https://www.reuters.com/brandfeatures/venture-capital/article?id=68117

Automated Teller Machine Market| New Advancements in ATM, Securities and Solutions, Applications, Research Demographics in Financial Services and Forecast by 2025 @ https://www.reuters.com/brandfeatures/venture-capital/article?id=68151

About us:

www.arcognizance.com is an initiation in this new era of “analysis @ thought.” We are on a mission to replace the conventional research programs and give way to the latest methods and information for the organizations. We have created this hub of analytical research papers where you can get an access to the latest and the best research papers coming out from some reliable and budding research houses. After the advent of “new analytics” based on the data collection facilities of big data, the face of “business research facilities” has changed drastically.

Contact Us:

Matt Wilson

Manager – Global Sales

Analytical research cognizance

Phone No. : +1 (646) 434-7969, +91 90967 44448

Email.: [email protected]

Website URL: http://www.arcognizance.com