Epoxy Resins Market – Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2016 – 2022

Epoxy Resins Market for Paints & Coatings, Wind Energy, Composites, Construction, Electrical & Electronics, and Other Applications: Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2016 – 2022

The report covers forecast and analysis for the epoxy resins market on a global and regional level. The study provides historic data of 2014 to 2016 along with a forecast from 2017 to 2022 based on both volume (kilo tons) and revenue (USD Billion). The study includes drivers and restraints for the epoxy resins market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the epoxy resins market on a global level.

In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view on the epoxy resins market, we have included a detailed competitive scenario and product portfolio of key vendors. To understand the competitive landscape in the market, an analysis of Porters five forces model for the epoxy resins market has also been included. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view on the epoxy resins market by segmenting the market based on applications and regions. All the application segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2017 to 2022. Key application markets covered under this study includes paints coatings, wind energy, composites, construction, electrical electronics, and other applications. The regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. This segmentation includes demand for epoxy resins based on individual applications in all the regions.

The report covers detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global epoxy resins market such as Dow Chemical Company, Nan Ya Plastic Corporation, Momentive Specialty Chemicals Inc., Sika AG, Kukdo Chemical Co. Ltd., Cytec, Huntsman Corporation, NAMA Chemicals, 3M Company, Du Pont, BASF SE, Baling Petrochemical, Spol Chemie and Ashland Inc. The detailed description of players includes parameters such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies and recent developments of the company.

This report segments the global epoxy resins market as follows:

Global Epoxy Resins Market: Application Segment Analysis

Paints Coatings

Wind Energy

Composites

Construction

Electrical Electronics

Others

Global Epoxy Resins Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa

