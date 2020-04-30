Epoxy Curing Agents Market 2019 Deep Dive Data & Forecasting | 1. Hexion Inc. 2. Air Products & Chemicals 3. Evonik 4. Huntsman 5. BASF 6. Cardolite Corporation

Actionable, reliable and all-inclusive report on Global Epoxy Curing Agents Market 2018 by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2025 published by Decision Market Reports provides exhaustive research capabilities, strong analytics services and data validation.

Market Overview: The global Epoxy curing agents market was valued at USD 3.60 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 6.14 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2018 to 2025. Epoxy curing agents are materials that are combined with epoxy poloymer to get high quality end product. The growing demand for epoxy resins that have excellent bonding properties and mechanical strength is expected to have a positive impact on market demand for epoxy curing agents.

Download a Quick Sample PDF Brochure of this report at https://decisionmarketreports.com/request-sample?productID=953047

Sample Infographics:

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Growing demand in construction and wind energy industries

1.2 Huge demand in emerging economies

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Environmental regulations governing epoxy paints

Market Segmentation:

The global Epoxy curing agents market is segmented on the basis of product, application, and region.

1. By Product:

1.1 Amine Based Curing Agents

1.1.1 Aliphatic Amine Curing Agents

1.1.2 Cycloaliphatic Amine Curing Agents

1.1.3 Polyamide Curing Agents

1.1.4 Amidoamines Curing Agents

1.2 Anhydride Curing Agents

1.2.1 Hexahydrophthalic Anhydride

1.2.2 Nadic Metal Anhydride

1.2.3 Pyromellitic Anhydride

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Others

1.3.1 Polysulfides

1.3.2 Mercaptans

1.3.3 Phenalkamine

1.3.4 Phenalkamide

1.3.5 Polyamido-Amines

1.3.6 Latent Curing Agents

Browse Complete Report with Table of Content at https://decisionmarketreports.com/market-reports/953047/global-epoxy-curing-agents-market-2

2. By Application:

2.1 Coatings

2.2 Electricals & Electronics

2.3 Construction

2.4 Wind Energy

2.5 Adhesives

2.6 Composites

2.7 Others

3. By Region:

3.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

3.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

3.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

3.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

3.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Hexion Inc.

2. Air Products & Chemicals

3. Evonik

4. Huntsman

5. BASF

6. Cardolite Corporation

7. Atul Limited

8. Aditya Birla Chemicals (Thailand)

9. Kukdo Chemical Co. Ltd.

10. Mitsubishi Chemicals Corporation

11. Epoxy Base Electronic Chemical Co. Ltd.

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

About Us

Decision Market Reports is a one-stop solution, covers market research studies of all the industries, companies and regions. DMR aims at providing quality research, and insights about every market to helps our clients in taking right decisions. Our repository consists of most trending industry reports, niche areas, and leading company profiles. A comprehensive collection of reports is updated daily to offer hassle-free access to our latest updated report databases.

Contact Us

Gasper James

304, S Jones Blvd,

Las Vegas,

NV 89107, USA

US Toll Free +1-866-605-1052

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://decisionmarketreports.com

Follow Us On: | LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter |