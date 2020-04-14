Epitaxy Deposition Market 2019 Challenges, Sales Channels, Distributors, Revenue, Growth Potential

Actionable, reliable and all-inclusive report on Global Epitaxy Deposition Market 2018 by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2025 published by Decision Market Reports provides exhaustive research capabilities, strong analytics services and data validation.
Epitaxy is a method used to lay or grow a single crystalline film or layer over a crystalline-based semiconductor substrate or surface. The two methods that used for epitaxial deposition are homoepitaxy and heteroepitaxy.
Homoepitaxy deposition is a method of laying a film or layer on a surface or substrate of a similar level of conformation. Heteroepitaxy is a deposition method by which a film or layer is deposited on a substrate of dissimilar composition.
The APAC dominated the epitaxy deposition market and accounted for the largest share of more than 71%. The presence of several semiconductor foundries, such as Samsung and TSMC is driving the market in this region. Furthermore, APAC is the largest consumer of semiconductor devices and contributes more than half of the total revenue of the semiconductor industry.
In 2018, the global Epitaxy Deposition market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 10% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Epitaxy Deposition status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Epitaxy Deposition development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Tokyo Electron
Hitachi Kokusai Electric
ASM International
Applied Materials
LAM Research
AIXTRON
Canon Anelva Corporation
IQE
Veeco Instruments
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Homoepitaxy Deposition
Heteroepitaxy Deposition
Market segment by Application, split into
IDMs
Memory Manufacturers
Foundries
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Epitaxy Deposition status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Epitaxy Deposition development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Epitaxy Deposition are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
