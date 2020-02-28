Epilepsy Therapeutics Market 2021: Top Key Players Sanofi S.A., Sunovion Pharmaceuticals, Inc

Neurological disorders treatment market is growing at a significant rate, due to increasing prevalence of neurological disorders and technological advancements in the treatment of these conditions. Moreover, factors such as increasing awareness about diagnostics and treatment of neurological disorders are driving the global market. Epilepsy refers to a neurological disorder, which is characterized by recurring seizures. These seizures may be classified as focal seizures, generalized seizures, and others. Focal seizures are the most common type of epilepsy which involves secondary generalised tonic/clonic seizures (sGTCS) and complex partial seizures.

Generalized seizures include myoclonic seizures, tonic seizures, atonic seizures, absences, and clonic seizures. These seizures occur when neurons in the brain or a group of nerve cells send wrong signals to the body. Diagnosis of epilepsy may be done using routine, specialised neurophysiological or advanced investigations. Routine investigation involves haematology, biochemistry (electrolytes, urea and calcium), chest X-ray, and electroencephalogram (EEG). Specialised neurophysiological investigations include sleep deprived EEG and video-EEG monitoring. Advanced investigations include various techniques such as neuropsychology, single-photon emission computed tomography (SPECT), semi-invasive or invasive EEG recordings, positron emission tomography (PET), and magnetic resonance spectroscopy (MRS). Treatment of epilepsy involves use of various drugs such as carbamazepine, retigabine, sodium valproate, levetiracetam, topiramate, pregabalin, zonisamide, eslicarbazepine, and lamotrigine. The global market for epilepsy is expanding at a significant rate due to increasing prevalence of epilepsy cases worldwide and increasing awareness about the treatment of the same.

North America dominates the global market for epilepsy therapeutics due to increasing prevalence of epilepsy cases in the region. Moreover, increased awareness about the neurological disorders and improved healthcare facilities are driving the market for epilepsy therapeutics in North America. The market for epilepsy therapeutics in Asia is expected to experience high growth rate, followed by that in Europe over the next few years. China and India are expected to be the fastest growing epilepsy therapeutics markets in the Asia. This is due to the large population base and increasing prevalence of epilepsy cases in these countries. Some of the key driving factors of the epilepsy therapeutics market in developing countries are increasing awareness for different neurological disorders and improved healthcare facilities in these regions.

Increased awareness and technological advancement in field is fuelling the global epilepsy therapeutics market. Moreover, government initiatives in the field are also driving this market. However, factors such as lack of awareness about the condition some developing regions and reluctance to adopt epilepsy medications in some regions are restraining the growth of the epilepsy therapeutics market.

Growing demographics and rising economies of developing countries such as India and China are expected to offer good opportunities for the global epilepsy therapeutics market. Furthermore, innovation of new treatment products with better efficiency is expected to further drive this market. Rising number of mergers and acquisitions, new product launches, and increasing number of collaborations and partnerships are some of the latest trends that have been observed in the global epilepsy therapeutics market. Some of the major companies involved in the global market for epilepsy therapeutics are Abbott Laboratories, Cephalon, Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer, Inc., Johnson & Johnson Limited, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Sanofi S.A., Sunovion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.