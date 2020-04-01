Epigenetic Market 2026: Top Key Players New England Biolabs, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Epigenetic procedure involves stable changes in genome, which are reversible in gene expression. These changes can be transferred generation to generation, but contains no permanent changes in DNA. The epigenetically controlled genes are repressed or activated with no genotypic change in DNA. Epigenetic changes occur phenotypically but will have no genotypic change in the gene. This changes can occur naturally but can also be initiated by the environment changes, aging, lifestyle and some disease conditions. The Epigenetic procedures end up having both positive as well as damaging results. Positive expression results in differentiation of cells like skin cells, liver cells, pancreatic cells and lung cells etc. and the damaging expression of epigenetic changes can leads to formation of different cancer cells.

The epigenetic process includes phosphorylation, methylation, sumolyation, acetylation and ubiquitylation etc. of DNA as well as histones resulting in changes in Phenotypes. These changes are modified with environmental conditions. Epigenetic market is now an emerging field. There are various diagnostic tests available now that detect epigenetic changes. There are some FDA approved epigenetic drugs. Other than many diagnostic companies, many biopharmaceutical and pharmaceutical companies are also very active in the field of epigenetic. The worldwide ongoing research in finding the role of epigenetic in different disease and disorders is fueling the epigenetic market. Within the diagnostic segment of the epigenetic, most of the focus has been on the detection of DNA methylation. Most of the activity and interest of the companies is focused on the therapeutic segment of the epigenetic field.

The global market for epigenetic device market is expected to be driven by the advancement in technology. The key drivers of the market are the increasing cases prevalence of cancer, growing ageing population and increase in obese population. Moreover, the increasing research activities, increasing research on oncology diseases and the growing collaboration between research institutes, Biotechnology and Biopharmaceuticals companies is also acting as a fuel to the market and is expected to drive the market within the forecast period of 2016-2026. However, the high cost of the procedures and the lack of fund can be the restraint for the growth of this market.

The Epigenetics market is classified on the basis of product, end user and geography.

Based on the Product, the global epigenetic market is segmented into the following:

Enzyme DNA modifying Enzymes RNA modifying Enzymes Protein Modifying Enzymes

Kits ChIP-seq Kits Genome Amplification kits Bisulfite Conversion Kits Sequencing kits 5-hmC and 5-mC Analysis Kits Others

Reagents Buffers Antibiotics Primers Histones Others



Based on end user, the global Epigenetic market is segmented into the following:

Academic Research Institutes

Biotechnology Companies

Biopharmaceutical Companies

Diagnostic Companies

Contract Research Organizations

The number of companies developing methods to detect modification in DNA due to methylation has not significantly changed in recent years. The increasing investment by the pharmaceutical and Biotechnology companies is expected to drive the market. Based on the product type the market is segmented to Enzymes, Kits and Reagents. The enzymes are further classified to DNA modifying enzyme that includes all DNA ligase and DNA polymerase. RNA modifying enzyme includes all methyltransferases and acetylases. RNA modifying enzymes includes Reverse ligases and Reverse Transcriptase.

By end user, the global epigenetic market has been segmented into Academic research institutes, Biotechnology Companies, Biopharmaceutical Companies, Diagnostic Companies and Contract Research Organizations. Epigenetic procedures are performed in many research oriented areas such as developmental biology, oncology, drug discovery and others.

By regional presence, Epigenetic market is segmented into five key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. North America will continue to dominate the Epigenetic market for due to high availability of funding for research. Europe is expected to hold second largest market share in global Epigenetic market. The growing government initiatives and increasing number of Biotechnology and Biopharmaceutical companies in APAC is also driving the market of epigenetic in APAC.

Some of the major players in global epigenetic market include Illumina, Inc., QIAGEN N.V., Abcam plc., Merck & Co., Sigma-Aldrich Corporation, New England Biolabs, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Diagenode, Inc. and Active Motif and others.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Global Epigenetic Market Segments

Global Epigenetic Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2013 – 2015

Global Epigenetic Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2024

Global Epigenetic Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Global Epigenetic Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis includes

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

