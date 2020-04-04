EPedigree Software Market Forecast to 2025 with Global Key Companies Profile, Supply, Demand, Cost Structure

Market Analysis Research Report on “Global EPedigree Software Market” has been added to orbis research database.

An ePedigree software records the change of custody of a drug by a manufacturer, repackager, or wholesaler, along with the final sale to a pharmacy or any other dispenser. It secures the supply chain by providing a systemic drug tracking platform and evaluating any discrepancies in the supply chain.

The Americas will be the major revenue contributor to the serialization pharmaceutical packaging market throughout the forecast period. The rapid growth of the pharma sector and the stringent government regulations will drive the growth of the ePedigree software market in this region.

The key players covered in this study

Oracle

IBM

TraceLink

Axway

SAP SE

JDA Software

…

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Software

Service

Market segment by Application, split into

Pharmaceutical Factory

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

