Eosinophilic Asthma Treatment Market Trends, Business Strategies and Opportunities with Key Players Analysis 2027

Eosinophilic Asthma Treatment Market: Overview

Asthma associated with high level of eosinophils (white blood cells) is known as eosinophilic asthma. Patients with this form of asthma suffer from inflamed airways, which are blocked by fluid and mucus. They also experience spasms that cause difficulty in breathing. Eosinophilic asthma is characterized by abnormally high levels of eosinophils in the blood, affecting sinuses, nasal passage, and the lower airways. The condition is found to be common among people aged between 25 and 35.

Eosinophilic Asthma Treatment Market: Key Trends

The global eosinophilic asthma treatment market is projected to witness strong growth during the forecast period. This is attributed to increase in the number of regulatory approvals in developed countries, rise in prevalence of asthma, surge in demand for biologic therapies such as monoclonal antibodies & small molecule inhibitors, and increase in awareness about available treatment options for eosinophilic asthma. In October 2018, Sanofi received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for Dupixent (dupilumab), indicated for moderate-to-severe asthma in individuals aged 12 years and older, with an eosinophilic phenotype or with oral corticosteroid-dependent asthma.

Eosinophilic Asthma Treatment Market: Segmentation

The global eosinophilic asthma treatment market can be segmented based on type of medication, route of administration, and region. In terms of type of medication, the market can be classified into long term control medications, short acting medications, and biologic therapies. Based on route of administration, the global eosinophilic asthma treatment market can be categorized into oral, rectal, intravenous, and nasal. The nasal segment is projected to be driven by increase in the use of nasal sprays for the treatment of asthma. In August 2016, the European Commission granted approval and marketing authorization for Cinqaero, indicated for the treatment of patients with severe eosinophilic asthma.

Eosinophilic Asthma Treatment Market: Regional Analysis

In terms of region, the global eosinophilic asthma treatment market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the global market in 2018 and the trend is anticipated to continue during the forecast period. The U.S. is expected to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period, attributed to increase in the number of drugs receiving FDA approvals and large number of promising drugs in pipeline. For instance, in November 2017, AstraZeneca received the FDA approval for Fasenra (benralizumab) indicated as an add-on maintenance treatment of patients with severe asthma aged 12 years and above and with an eosinophilic phenotype. The market in Canada is likely to be driven by approvals and launch of new products. In February 2018, Health Canada approved Fasenra (benralizumab injection), manufactured by AstraZeneca, as an add-on maintenance treatment for adult patients with severe eosinophilic asthma.

The market in Europe is projected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period, driven by acquisition of product portfolios, increase in research activities by pharmaceutical companies, and product approvals & market authorization by regulatory bodies. In November 2016, CHIESI Farmaceutici S.p.A. acquired Atopix Therapeutics Limited, a clinical stage biotechnology company based in the U.K., to expand its product pipeline in respiratory disorders, especially in eosinophilic airways diseases. Asia Pacific is anticipated to be a potential market during the forecast period due to increase in awareness about nasal route of drug administration for eosinophilic asthma, rise in the number of companies seeking regulatory approvals, and surge in the availability of treatment options for asthma patients. In January 2018, the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour, and Welfare approved AstraZeneca’s Fasenra.

Eosinophilic Asthma Treatment Market: Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the global eosinophilic asthma treatment market are Sanofi, AstraZeneca, GlaxoSmithKline plc, and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

