Environmental Test Equipment Market size and Key Trends in terms of volume and value 2018-2028

Environmental Test Equipment Market: Market Outlook

Increasing concern about the environment has led to thinking about preventive measures to control the increasing pollution. In the global test and measurement (T&M) market, the demand for environmental test equipment is increasing owing to its ability to measure the pollutant level in the environment. Environmental pollution control is one of the major concern among the government, due to which government is making strict rules and regulations for the discharge of waste from industries and factories. On the other hand, increasing water pollution has led to use of environmental test equipment to check the quality of water for its use. Many companies are focusing to bring environmental test equipment in their product line to cater to the increasing demand of environmental test equipment. In the environmental test equipment market, North America and Europe hold the major share in environmental test equipment application. Increasing pollution and strict rules and regulations, it can be anticipated that there would be a high demand for environmental test equipment over the forecast period.

Increasing Global Warming and pollution: Fueling environmental test equipment market

Increasing global warming and pollution is creating the demand for environmental test equipment to measure the environmental conditions. The demand for environmental testing equipment is increasing with the strict regulations of the government to control the pollutant level. Growing industries and factories are increasing the demand of environmental test equipment owing to measure their releasing effluents. In the global lab test equipment market, the demand for water and air test equipment are growing at a robust growth rate owing to increasing global warming and the problem of drinking water availability. With the increasing demand for environmental test equipment, it can be anticipated to grow at a good growth rate over the forecast period. Opting sustainable development among industries is also increasing the demand for environmental test equipment. Government is also emphasizing on pollution control and taking every preventive measure to control.

Global Environmental Test Equipment: Market Segmentation

On the basis of type, environmental test equipment can be segmented as:-

Manometers and Air Flow Meters

Moisture and Humidity Meters

Multi-Purpose Meters

Light and Sound Meters

C02 Detectors and Meters

Distance Meters

Thermometers

Anemometer & Wind Speed Measurers

Irradiance meters

Solar meters and solar PV installation accessories

On the basis of application, environmental test equipment can be segmented as:-

Environmental Chemical Testing

Agriculture

Public health and safety

Field testing

Petroleum

On the basis of Distribution Channel, environmental test equipment can be segmented as:-

B2B

B2C Electronic Stores Hypermarket Specialty Stores e-Commerce



Global Environmental Test Equipment Market: key players

Some of the key players operating in the global environmental test equipment market are Labcompare, Truesdail Laboratories, Inc., Mouser Electronics, Inc., Espec North America, Inc., KING DESIGN industrial co., ltd., Presto Group, Fec World-Class Testing Equipment, AMETEK.Inc., Intertek Group plc, Beijer Electronics, Inc., Environmental Test Systems Inc., and others.

Global Environmental Test Equipment Market: Opportunities for market participants:-

Increasing pollution level is propelling the use of environmental test equipment among the population to measure the pollutant level. Increasing health issue due to contaminated water and the air is also fueling the demand for environmental test equipment. Increasing manufacturing plants and factories is also a factor which will contribute to the growth of the environmental test equipment market in the coming future. Apart from all the factors mentioned above, increasing awareness and health consciousness among the population is generating the demand for environmental test equipment.

Global Environmental Test Equipment Market: Regional Outlook

In the Global Environmental Test Equipment Market, North America and Europe hold the major share owing to the trend of following sustainable development by manufacturers in the region and strict goverment regulations to release pollutant at a safe level. The demand for environmental test equipment is also increasing in the APAC, due to rapid procurement of manufacturers in the region. The manufacturers have to abide by the strict government rules and regulation which will contribute to increasing the demand for environmental test equipment. Increasing concern about the environment is contributing to the growth of environmental test equipment in the MEA region.