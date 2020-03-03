Environmental Test Chambers Market Growing at 2.18% CAGR by 2024

Download PDF Brochure of Environmental Test Chambers Market spread across 138 Pages, Profiling Companies and Supported with 66 Tables and 28 Figures is now available at https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=2153822

Environmental Test Chambers Market report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

The environmental test chambers market is estimated to grow from USD 842 million in 2019 to USD 938 million by 2024 at a CAGR of 2.18%. The major drivers for this market include the increase in number of regulations in industries such as aerospace and defense, and automotive; rising requirement of monitoring the effects of various stress factors; and supportive government initiatives.

“Market for customized chambers to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period”

Customized chambers are expected to register the highest CAGR in the environmental test chambers market during the forecast period. Customized or specialty chambers are environmental test chambers that can be customized as per different test requirements with regard to specific product or component of any application or industry. This growth is attributed to the increasing demand from the end-user industries such as automotive, and aerospace and defense for the customized chambers.

Companies profiled in this report are ESPEC (Japan), Thermotron Industries (US), Weiss Technik UK (Germany), Binder GmbH (Germany), Cincinnati Sub-Zero Products, Inc. (US), Angelantoni Test Technologies S.r.l. (Italy), Memmert GmbH + Co. Kg (Germany), Climats (France), Russells Technical Products (US), Thermal Product Solutions (South Korea), Climatic Testing Systems, Inc. (US), Hastest Solutions Inc. (US), Hanse Environmental Inc. (US), CM Envirosystems Pvt. Ltd. (India), Envsin Instrument Equipment Co. Ltd. (China), Scientific Climate Systems (US), Presto Group (India), Bahnson Environmental Specialties LLC (US), Eckel Noise Control Technologies (US), and Konrad Technologies GmbH (Germany).

“Aerospace and defense industry to hold largest share of environmental test chambers market by 2024”

The aerospace and defense industry is expected to hold the largest share of the environmental test chambers market by 2024. The main test objects in aerospace and defense are complex components, composite enclosures, control rod ends, skin and edge assemblies, components of helicopters, aircraft engines, turbine blades, RF materials, straps, and eject handles. The environmental test chambers employed in the aerospace and defense applications provide precise conditions that simulate airborne operations; these chambers include altitude chambers, humidity chambers, low-temperature chambers, walk-in chambers, combined environment/AGREE chambers, HALT and HASS chambers, thermal shock chambers, and industrial freezers.

“APAC to record highest CAGR in environmental test chambers market during forecast period”

APAC is expected to register the highest CAGR in the Environmental Test Chambers Market during the forecast period. Increased research and development in the field of autonomous and connected cars (new and improved technologies), and growing focus of industries on product quality and efficiency are the 2 crucial factors driving the environmental test chambers market in this region.

Breakdown of profiles of primary participants:

By Company Type : Tier 1—18%, Tier 2—22%, and Tier 3—60%

: Tier 1—18%, Tier 2—22%, and Tier 3—60% By Designation : C-level Executives—21%, Managers—35%, and Others—44%

: C-level Executives—21%, Managers—35%, and Others—44% By Region: North America—22%, APAC—26%, Europe—39%, and RoW—13%

Research Coverage:

The report describes the environmental test chambers market and related developments regarding chamber types and industrial use across different regions. It aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of this market across different segments—chamber type, industry, and geography. Furthermore, the report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Reasons to Buy Report:

Market statistics pertaining to type, industry, and geography have been provided in this report.

Major drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges for the environmental test chambers market growth have been detailed in this report.

Illustrative segmentation, analysis, and forecast based on type, industry, and geography have been provided to give an overall view of the environmental test chambers market.

A detailed competitive landscape—including key players, and in-depth analysis and revenues of these players—has been provided in this report.

