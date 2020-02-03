Environmental Sensor Market with Focus on Growth Analysis, Key Vendors, Emerging Technologies and Forecast to 2023

Environmental Sensor Market – Highlights

The Global Environmental Sensor Market was valued at USD 1.13 billion in 2017 and is exected to reach USD 1.99 billion by the end of forecast period with a CAGR of 10.21%. The Global Market For Environmental Sensor is estimated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023. The geographical analysis of environmental sensor market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world

The growing era of industrialization, increased emission from vehicles and facories, and lack of health precautions across the globe has subsequently given rise to environmental pollution. The increasing number of factories in emerging economies, lack of proper resources and inefficient government initiatives demand for environmental monitoring. Environmental monitoring includes various parameters such as oxygen levels, carbon dioxide levels in the air, temperature rise, pressure monitoring, and many others. To measure these factors, various sensors such as temperature, pressure, water quality, chemical sensors, smoke sensors, and others are used. These environmental sensors are placed at different spots in a surrounding to calculate the impact of pollution on the environment. One of the factors that contribute towards the growth of environmental sensors is the rising demand for air quality monitoring in urban cities.

Environmental Sensor Market – Key players

The key players in the environmental sensor market are identified across all the major regions based on their country of origin, presence across different regions, recent key developments, product diversification, and industry expertise. Some of them are – Bosch Sensortec GmbH (Germany), Sensirion AG (Switzerland), ams AG (Austria), OMRON Corporation (Japan), Honeywell International Inc. (US), Raritan Inc. (US), ABB Ltd. (Switzerland), Siemens AG (Germany), Texas Instruments Incorporated (US), and Schneider Electric (France). These players contribute a major proportion towards market growth.

Apart from the top key players, there are other players that contribute nearly 35-40 % in the environmental sensor market. These include Amphenol (US), STMicroelectronics (Switzerland), IDT (US), AVTECH (US), Analog Devices (US), Freescale Semiconductor Inc. (US), Apogee Instruments (US), TE Connectivity (Switzerland), NuWave Sensors (Ireland), Elichens (France), Aclima (US), Breeze Technologies (Germany), and others.

Environmental Sensor Market Segmentation

By type, the market is segmented into temperature sensors, pressure sensors, water quality sensors, chemical sensors, gas sensors, smoke sensors, humidity sensors, and others.

By end-user, the market is segmented into industrial, commercial, residential, automotive, consumer electronics, healthcare & life sciences, government, and others. The consumer electronics segment is further divided into smartphone & tablet, and wearable devices.

Environmental Sensor Market Regional analysis

The global market for environmental sensor is estimated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023. The global market for environmental sensor is driven by need for environmetal monitoring in urban and sub-urban regions. The rising population has increased the pollution levels globally. There are various sensors used individually or as a part of a device to monitor the changes in the environment. The market of environmental sensors is studied for regions like North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and rest of the world. Environmental sensor market is backed-up by environmetal monitoring market and is exponentially related to the growth of environmental monitoring. Among the regions, Asia-Pacifc has realized the highest need for environmenrtal monitoring owing to faster developments taking place in regards to industrial expansion, and automation. The environmental sensor market is expected to be dominated by Asia-Pacifc by the mid of forecast period . The adoption of sensors for monitoring the environment has significantly been increased due to rising challenges to maintain the quality of air in and around the industrial areas. North America is one of the regions with highest adoption rate of environmental sensors. This is due to a large concentration of manufacturing facilities in the US, and Canada. These facilities were designed with older environment security measures that do not comply with the present regulations for environment monitoring. However, costs involved in upgrading the traditional factories into smart factories is relatively high. Many enterprises have started implementing smart factories, yet small and medium enterprises refrain due to financial constraints and lack of proper infrastructure. With this, the organizations are experiencing need for environmental monitoring since the risk involved in getting penalized by the government for not maintaining an emission standard are rising. US and Canada are the dominating countries in North America growing with a staggering CAGR.

The market of environmental sensors is dominated by Europe. The region has highly economically established countries with a strict environmental policies and regulations. Countries such as Germany and UK are the dominating countries in environmental sensor market. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow with a highest CAGR.

