Environmental Sensor Market Professional Survey Report 2019

The Global Environmental Sensor Market was valued at USD 1.13 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 1.99 billion by the end of forecast period with a CAGR of 10.21%.

Market Synopsis

The need for environmental monitoring has risen the adoption of environmental sensors such as pressure, temperature, chemical, gas, smoke and many others. These sensors have a major impact on the production, health, and comfort of the population. The major factors contributing towards the growth of environmental sensors market includes strict government regulations on pollution control, and rising demand for air quality monitoring in urban cities. Various governments across the globe have started penalizing industries, manufacturers, and even citizens for not maintaining the desired environmental standards. This has increased the demand for utilizing various environmental sensors at different spots and in different equipment to gather the information and optimize monitoring in real-time.

The growing era of industrialization, increased emission from vehicles and facories, and lack of health precautions across the globe has subsequently given rise to environmental pollution. The increasing number of factories in emerging economies, lack of proper resources and inefficient government initiatives demand for environmental monitoring. Environmental monitoring includes various parameters such as oxygen levels, carbon dioxide levels in the air, temperature rise, pressure monitoring, and many others. To measure these factors, various sensors such as temperature, pressure, water quality, chemical sensors, smoke sensors, and others are used. These environmental sensors are placed at different spots in a surrounding to calculate the impact of pollution on the environment. One of the factors that contribute towards the growth of environmental sensors is the rising demand for air quality monitoring in urban cities.

Key players

The key players in the environmental sensor market are identified across all the major regions based on their country of origin, presence across different regions, recent key developments, product diversification, and industry expertise. Some of them are – Bosch Sensortec GmbH (Germany), Sensirion AG (Switzerland), ams AG (Austria), OMRON Corporation (Japan), Honeywell International Inc. (US), Raritan Inc. (US), ABB Ltd. (Switzerland), Siemens AG (Germany), Texas Instruments Incorporated (US), and Schneider Electric (France). These players contribute a major proportion towards market growth.

Apart from the top key players, there are other players that contribute nearly 35-40 % in the environmental sensor market. These include Amphenol (US), STMicroelectronics (Switzerland), IDT (US), AVTECH (US), Analog Devices (US), Freescale Semiconductor Inc. (US), Apogee Instruments (US), TE Connectivity (Switzerland), NuWave Sensors (Ireland), Elichens (France), Aclima (US), Breeze Technologies (Germany), and others.

Segmentation

By type, the market is segmented into temperature sensors, pressure sensors, water quality sensors, chemical sensors, gas sensors, smoke sensors, humidity sensors, and others.

By end-user, the market is segmented into industrial, commercial, residential, automotive, consumer electronics, healthcare & life sciences, government, and others. The consumer electronics segment is further divided into smartphone & tablet, and wearable devices.

Regional Analysis

The global market for environmental sensor is driven by need for environmetal monitoring in urban and sub-urban regions. The rising population has increased the pollution levels globally. There are various sensors used individually or as a part of a device to monitor the changes in the environment. The market of environmental sensors is studied for regions like North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and rest of the world. Environmental sensor market is backed-up by environmetal monitoring market and is exponentially related to the growth of environmental monitoring. Among the regions, Asia-Pacifc has realized the highest need for environmenrtal monitoring owing to faster developments taking place in regards to industrial expansion, and automation. The environmental sensor market is expected to be dominated by Asia-Pacifc by the mid of forecast period. Currently, the adoption of sensors used for monitoring the environment is less. A few countries like Japan, China, Singapore and Australia, are among the early adopters of environmental sensors. The region is expected to grow with a highest CAGR.

On the other hand, Europe is the dominating region in 2017 owing to the strict government regulations concerning environment and climate. Various countries such as Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark, and the UK are among the early adopters of environmental sensors. The governments in these countries have adopted green policy and are trying to reduce the emission of various harmful gases and chemicals in the air. North America closely follows Europe in deployment and implementation of environmental sensors.

