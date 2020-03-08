Environmental Sensor Market Potentially Worth $ USD 2.19 billion by 2023

Environmental Sensor Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecasts To 2023 report added on RnRMarketResearch.com. Major players in the Environmental Sensor Market are Bosch Sensortec (Germany), Sensirion (Switzerland), AMS AG (Austria), Omron (Japan), Honeywell International (US), Raritan (US), Siemens (Germany), Texas Instruments (US), Schneider Electric (France), Amphenol (US), STMicroelectronics (Switzerland), IDT (US), AVTECH (US), Analog Devices (US), Apogee Instruments (US), TE Connectivity (Switzerland), NuWave Sensors (Ireland), Elichens (France), Aclima (US), and Breeze Technologies (Germany).

Key Target Audience

Component and material providers

Environmental sensor platform developers

Environmental sensor and product manufacturers, and suppliers

Assembly and testing vendors

Original equipment manufacturers

Research organizations and consulting companies

Technology investors

Associations, alliances, and organizations related to environmental sensors

Analysts and strategic business planners

End users

The environmental sensor market is expected to be valued at USD 1.37 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 2.19 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 9.9% from 2018 to 2023.

Environmental Sensor Market, by Type:

Temperature

Humidity

Air Quality

UV

Integrated

Soil Moisture

Water Quality

