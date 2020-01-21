Entertainment Lighting Market 2019-2025, by Philips, OSRAM, GE Lighting, Robe, Martin, Chauvet, ADJ Group, JB, Stadio due, ETC, Visage, SGM

This report studies the global market size of Entertainment Lighting in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Entertainment Lighting in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Entertainment Lighting market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Entertainment Lighting is the craft of lighting, and stage lighting applies to the production of theatre, dance, opera and other performance arts. Stage Lighting color, brightness, etc. can change with the story. Entertainment Lighting has floodlight, spotlight, etc. LED stage lighting instruments are stage lighting instruments that use light-emitting diodes (LEDs) as a light source. With the decline of the LED lamp cost and the development of LED technology, LED Stage Lighting will play a more and more significant role in the stage lighting industry. Data analysis in this report is just about LED stage lighting.

As Chinese overall economic downward trend in the past few years, and international economic situation is complicated, in the next few years there will be many uncertainties, and coupled with Stage Lighting industry in short supply on the market in the past few years, more and more companies enter into Stage Lighting industry, the current demand for Stage Lighting product is relatively low, lack of demand, excess supply. Ordinary Stage Lighting products on the market do not sell well; Stage Lighting’s price is lower than past years. The signal of market price change indicates the trend in the Stage Lighting industry, low-end product has excess capacity, high-end product is in short supply.

In 2017, the global Entertainment Lighting market size was xx million US$ and is forecast to xx million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Entertainment Lighting market based on company, product type, application and key regions.

The various contributors involved in the value chain of Entertainment Lighting include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers.

The key manufacturers in the Entertainment Lighting include

Philips

OSRAM

GE Lighting

Robe

Martin

Chauvet

ADJ Group

JB

Stadio due

ETC

Visage

SGM

Yajiang Photoelectric

PR Lighting

Golden Sea

Fine Art Light

ACME

Colorful light

Deliya

Hi-LTTE

Guangzhou Ever Famous Electronic

TOPLED Lighting Electronics

Lightsky

Grand Plan

GTD Lighting

Market Size Split by Type

Thermal Radiation Source

Discharge Light Source

Electroluminescent Light

Market Size Split by Application

Entertainment venues

Concerts

KTV package room

Dance halls

Market size split by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

