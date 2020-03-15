Enterprise Video Platforms Market Production, demand and Supply 2018 to 2025

Analytical Research Cognizance shared “Enterprise Video Platforms Market” report which Provides Key Manufacturers, Key Profiles, Strategies and Forecast Trends from 2018 to 2025

An online video platform (OVP), provided by a video hosting service, enables users to upload, convert, store and play back video content on the Internet, often via a structured, large-scale system that can generate revenue. EVP is the video platform used by enterprise.

The major drivers for the upsurge in demand in the market include the growing demand for video streaming and increasing internet penetration as well as exponentially increasing adoption of cloud technology across businesses.

This report focuses on the global Enterprise Video Platforms Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Enterprise Video Platforms Market development in United States, Europe and China.

In 2017, the global Enterprise Video Platforms Market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Enterprise Video Platforms Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Enterprise Video Platforms Market development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Enterprise Video Platforms Market are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

The key players covered in this study

Adobe

Brightcove

Avaya

Vidyo

VBrick Systems

MediaPlatform

Polycom

Cisco

IBM

Microsoft

Kaltura

Ooyala

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Video Conferencing

Video Content Management

Webcasting

Market segment by Application, split into

Knowledge Sharing & Collaboration

Corporate Communications

Training & Development

Marketing & Client Engagement

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Major Points from TOC for Enterprise Video Platforms Market:

Chapter One: Enterprise Video Platforms Market Report Overview

Chapter Two: Global Enterprise Video Platforms Market Growth Trends

Chapter Three: Enterprise Video Platforms Market Share by Key Players

Chapter Four: Enterprise Video Platforms Market Breakdown Data by Type and Application

Chapter Five: Enterprise Video Platforms Market: United States

Chapter Six: Enterprise Video Platforms Market: Europe

Chapter Seven: Enterprise Video Platforms Market: China

Chapter Eight: Enterprise Video Platforms Market: Japan

Chapter Nine: Enterprise Video Platforms Market: Southeast Asia

Chapter Ten: Enterprise Video Platforms Market: India

Chapter Eleven: Enterprise Video Platforms Market: Central & South America

Chapter Twelve: Enterprise Video Platforms Market International Players Profiles

Chapter Thirteen: Enterprise Video Platforms Market Forecast 2018-2025

Chapter Fourteen: Enterprise Video Platforms Market Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Enterprise Video Platforms Market Appendix

