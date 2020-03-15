Enterprise Video Platforms Market Production, demand and Supply 2018 to 2025

Analytical Research Cognizance shared “Enterprise Video Platforms Market” report which Provides Key Manufacturers, Key Profiles, Strategies and Forecast Trends from 2018 to 2025
An online video platform (OVP), provided by a video hosting service, enables users to upload, convert, store and play back video content on the Internet, often via a structured, large-scale system that can generate revenue. EVP is the video platform used by enterprise.
The major drivers for the upsurge in demand in the market include the growing demand for video streaming and increasing internet penetration as well as exponentially increasing adoption of cloud technology across businesses.
This report focuses on the global Enterprise Video Platforms Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Enterprise Video Platforms Market development in United States, Europe and China.
In 2017, the global Enterprise Video Platforms Market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Enterprise Video Platforms Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Enterprise Video Platforms Market development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Enterprise Video Platforms Market are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
The key players covered in this study
Adobe
Brightcove
Avaya
Vidyo
VBrick Systems
MediaPlatform
Polycom
Cisco
IBM
Microsoft
Kaltura
Ooyala
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Video Conferencing
Video Content Management
Webcasting
Market segment by Application, split into
Knowledge Sharing & Collaboration
Corporate Communications
Training & Development
Marketing & Client Engagement
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
