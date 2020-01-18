Enterprise Video Market 2019 Global Future Development Status – Ooyala, Haivision, Kaltura, Avaya, ThePlatform (Comcast Technology Solutions), Vbrick

We defines an enterprise video platform as a complete end-to-end solution that enables enterprises to ingest, transcode, store, manage, protect and publish both live and on-demand video for internal use, as well as end-to-end platforms that fully-managed video webcasting service offerings, lecture capture solutions used by educational institutions, or solutions employed by the media and entertainment industry. By definition, we do not include the use of video by marketing departments for B2C communications.

Scope of the Report:

From a competitive perspective, enterprise video is a dynamic and crowded market. Several vendors look at this market from different angles. There are traditional webcasting companies such as Sonic Foundry, VBrick, and Qumu. Video conferencing vendors, like Cisco and Polycom; online video platforms providers, such as Brightcove and Kaltura, have all entered the enterprise video market with their own solutions. The 2017 enterprise video market was led by Cisco Systems, followed closely by Polycom. Other key participants included Huawei, ZTE, Brightcove, Ooyala, Haivision, Kaltura, Avaya and ThePlatform (Comcast Technology Solutions), among others.

From a customer perspective, laying out an enterprise-wide video strategy has significant benefits in terms of time, cost savings, and choosing the right enterprise video solution. Security, scalability, and ease of use drive widespread adoption. Vendors must focus on these elements to win market shares. North America is the largest and fastest-growing market for enterprise video solutions globally. The United States is the single largest country market. Over the next years, North America and Europe market will lead the way, followed closely by the Japan and China markets.

The global Enterprise Video market is valued at 3680 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 7920 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 13.6% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Enterprise Video.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Enterprise Video market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Enterprise Video market by product type and applications/end industries.

