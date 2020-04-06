Recent research and the current scenario as well as future market potential of “Enterprise Video Content Management Market With Top Countries Data : Analysis and Forecast 2027 ” globally.

Enterprise Video Content Management market is growing significantly due to increasing usage of technologies for customer relationship management, collaboration technologies and other e-commerce software. Enterprise Video Content Management solutions help enterprises to efficiently and securely deploy the video and other multi-media content for employees, partners and customers without increasing the IT infrastructure.

Enterprise Video Content Management solutions help in information communication, document processing, capture, manage and play video content. Moreover, these Enterprise Video Content Management also provide features such as creation of screen, webcam and audio recordings, media publication to many devices, upload media, analytics to manage information, security option, and easy automated lecture recording.

Enterprise Video Content Management Market: Drivers and Challenges

The major factor driving the adoption of Enterprise Video Content Management solutions is the inclusion of data encryption feature and data privacy feature. These Enterprise Video Content Management solutions based on security standards for record management which allow enterprise to use these solutions without any risk. Moreover, this Enterprise Video Content Management solution allow user to access their important data from remote location from their mobile apps, and tablets.

The key challenge for Enterprise Video Content Management solutions is to implement or to manage its solution. It is quite challenging to manage Enterprise Video Content Management solutions due to high cost of implementation, lack of real-time monitoring, difficulty for post implementation management and less availability of mobile based apps.

Enterprise Video Content Management Market: Segmentation

Segmentation on the basis of applications:

Online education

Corporate live events

Employee on-boarding

Meeting recordings

Sales training

Data security

Others

Key Contracts:

In September 2016, Panopto has entered into the partnership with Ramp for providing businesses and universities with new ways to optimize the streaming of video to large, geographically-distributed audiences.

In September 2016, Qumu, an enterprise video content solution provider has entered into the partnership with V-Cube, a web conferencing system provider. This partnership will help in providing enterprise video content management solutions across Japan and the Asia Pacific region as V-cube has been the market leader in Japan for web conference systems for the past few years.

In Enterprise Video Content Management solution market there are many vendors some of them are IBM, kaltura, Media Platform, Polycom, VBrick, BrightCove, Genus technologies, Panopto and others.

Regional Overview

Presently, North America is holding the largest market share for Enterprise Video Content Management solution market due to high adoption of digital technologies among enterprises in various industries. The adoption of software as a service model platform is also impacting the market for Enterprise Video Content Management solution in a positive manner as large solution providers have started providing these Enterprise Video Content Management solutions on cloud to small enterprises. In Europe region, the market for Enterprise Video Content Management solution is witnessing high growth rate due to the increasing demand for video platforms that can be self-hosted, cloud hosted and have multi-tenant deployment option.

The Asia Pacific region is following the Europe region in Enterprise Video Content Management solution market. This market is expected to have the highest growth rate in coming years due to the adoption of cloud based offerings significantly

