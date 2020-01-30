Enterprise Tech Ecosystem Series-Duke Energy Corporation

Duke Energy Corporation (Duke Energy) is an integrated energy utility engaged in generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity.

Key Players:

Sierra Wireless

LoadSpring

ICF

FleetCarma

Get Sample Copy of this [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2992243

Scope:

The report provides information and insights into Duke Energy Corporation, including —

— Insights of its digital transformation strategies

— Details of various innovation programs, partnerships, in-house launches, and other industry engagement programs

— Detailed overview of Duke Energy Corporation’s financial highlights.

Reasons to buy:

– Gain insights into Duke Energy Corporation’s technology innovations.

— Gain insights into its strategy.

— Gain insights into various product launches, partnership strategies and investments of Duke Energy Corporation.

— Gain insights into various disruptive technologies, digital transformation initiatives, partnerships and tech initiatives of the Company.

Key Points from TOC:

Overview

Digital Transformation Strategy

Innovation Programs

Technology Focus

Technology Initiatives

Partner Network Map

Estimated ICT Budget for 2018

Major ICT Contracts

Key Executives

Make an Inquiry before [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2992243

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Info:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager — Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas — 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884–6817; +912064101019

Email id: [email protected]