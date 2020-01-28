Enterprise Storage Market Revenue, Growth, Demand, Service Provider, Service by Type, Future Prospects and Contribution to Market 2025

Analytical Research Cognizance shared “Enterprise Storage Market” report which Provides Key Manufacturers, Key Profiles, Strategies and Forecast Trends from 2018 to 2025.

An enterprise storage system is a repository for business information or data for a period of time depending on end-user requirements. Enterprise users can access these data and share them through interconnected networks or online.

The network-attached storage (NAS) systems segment is the fastest growing market segment and will continue to grow during the forecast period. One of the major factors responsible for the market segment’s growth is the increasing adoption of storage media and demand for data backup.

In terms of regions, the Americas accounted for the maximum market share and will continue to dominate the market for the next few years. One of the major factors contributing to the market’s growth in the region is the construction of data centers in developing regions.

This report studies the global Enterprise Storage Market, analyzes and researches the Enterprise Storage Market development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia.

In 2017, the global Enterprise Storage Market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Global Enterprise Storage Market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

Dell EMC

Hitachi Data Systems

HP

IBM

NetApp

American Megatrends

DataDirect Networks

Dot Hill

Fujitsu

imation

Lenovo

NEC

Netgear

nfina

Nimble Storage

Nimbus Data

Oracle

Overland Storage

Pure Storage

Samsung

SanDisk

Seagate

SolidFire

Tegile

Toshiba

Violin-memory

Western Digital

XIO Technologies

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

SAN Storage Systems

Network-Attached Storage Systems

DAS Systems

Market segment by Application, split into

Large Enterprises

SMEs

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Enterprise Storage are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Enterprise Storage Manufacturers

Enterprise Storage Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Enterprise Storage Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, Researchers offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Enterprise Storage market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

