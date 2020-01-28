Enterprise Storage Market Revenue, Growth, Demand, Service Provider, Service by Type, Future Prospects and Contribution to Market 2025

Analytical Research Cognizance shared “Enterprise Storage Market” report which Provides Key Manufacturers, Key Profiles, Strategies and Forecast Trends from 2018 to 2025.
An enterprise storage system is a repository for business information or data for a period of time depending on end-user requirements. Enterprise users can access these data and share them through interconnected networks or online.
The network-attached storage (NAS) systems segment is the fastest growing market segment and will continue to grow during the forecast period. One of the major factors responsible for the market segment’s growth is the increasing adoption of storage media and demand for data backup.
In terms of regions, the Americas accounted for the maximum market share and will continue to dominate the market for the next few years. One of the major factors contributing to the market’s growth in the region is the construction of data centers in developing regions.
This report studies the global Enterprise Storage Market, analyzes and researches the Enterprise Storage Market development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia.
In 2017, the global Enterprise Storage Market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and forecast the market size of Global Enterprise Storage Market.
To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.
To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.
To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
This report focuses on the global top players, covered
Dell EMC
Hitachi Data Systems
HP
IBM
NetApp
American Megatrends
DataDirect Networks
Dot Hill
Fujitsu
imation
Lenovo
NEC
Netgear
nfina
Nimble Storage
Nimbus Data
Oracle
Overland Storage
Pure Storage
Samsung
SanDisk
Seagate
SolidFire
Tegile
Toshiba
Violin-memory
Western Digital
XIO Technologies
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
SAN Storage Systems
Network-Attached Storage Systems
DAS Systems
Market segment by Application, split into
Large Enterprises
SMEs
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Enterprise Storage are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Key Stakeholders
Enterprise Storage Manufacturers
Enterprise Storage Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Enterprise Storage Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
Available Customizations
With the given market data, Researchers offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:
Regional and country-level analysis of the Enterprise Storage market, by end-use.
Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.
Major Points from TOC for Enterprise Storage Market:
Chapter One: Industry Overview of Enterprise Storage Market
Chapter Two: Global Enterprise Storage Market Competition Analysis by Players
Chapter Three: Company (Top Players) Profiles
Chapter Four: Global Enterprise Storage Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Five: United States Enterprise Storage Market Development Status and Outlook
Chapter Six: EU Enterprise Storage Market Development Status and Outlook
Chapter Seven: Japan Enterprise Storage Market Development Status and Outlook
Chapter Eight: China Enterprise Storage Market Development Status and Outlook
Chapter Nine: India Enterprise Storage Market Development Status and Outlook
Chapter Ten: Southeast Asia Enterprise Storage Market Development Status and Outlook
Chapter Eleven: Enterprise Storage Market Forecast by Regions, Type and Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Twelve: Enterprise Storage Market Dynamics
Chapter Thirteen: Enterprise Storage Market Effect Factors Analysis
Chapter Fourteen: Enterprise Storage Market Research Finding/Conclusion
Chapter Fifteen: Enterprise Storage Market Appendix
