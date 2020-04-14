Enterprise Storage Market 2019 Rate, Future Trends, Market Drivers, Opportunities

Actionable, reliable and all-inclusive report on Global Enterprise Storage Market 2018 by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2025 published by Decision Market Reports provides exhaustive research capabilities, strong analytics services and data validation.
An enterprise storage system is a repository for business information or data for a period of time depending on end-user requirements. Enterprise users can access these data and share them through interconnected networks or online.
The network-attached storage (NAS) systems segment is the fastest growing market segment and will continue to grow during the forecast period. One of the major factors responsible for the market segments growth is the increasing adoption of storage media and demand for data backup.
In terms of regions, the Americas accounted for the maximum market share and will continue to dominate the market for the next few years. One of the major factors contributing to the markets growth in the region is the construction of data centers in developing regions.
In 2018, the global Enterprise Storage market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 12% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Enterprise Storage status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Enterprise Storage development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Dell EMC
Hitachi Data Systems
HP
IBM
NetApp
American Megatrends
DataDirect Networks
Dot Hill
Fujitsu
imation
Lenovo
NEC
Netgear
nfina
Nimble Storage
Nimbus Data
Oracle
Overland Storage
Pure Storage
Samsung
SanDisk
Seagate
SolidFire
Tegile
Toshiba
Violin-memory
Western Digital
XIO Technologies
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
SAN Storage Systems
Network-Attached Storage Systems
DAS Systems
Market segment by Application, split into
Large Enterprises
SMEs
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Enterprise Storage status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Enterprise Storage development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Enterprise Storage are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
