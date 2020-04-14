Enterprise Storage Market 2019 Rate, Future Trends, Market Drivers, Opportunities

An enterprise storage system is a repository for business information or data for a period of time depending on end-user requirements. Enterprise users can access these data and share them through interconnected networks or online.

The network-attached storage (NAS) systems segment is the fastest growing market segment and will continue to grow during the forecast period. One of the major factors responsible for the market segments growth is the increasing adoption of storage media and demand for data backup.

In terms of regions, the Americas accounted for the maximum market share and will continue to dominate the market for the next few years. One of the major factors contributing to the markets growth in the region is the construction of data centers in developing regions.

In 2018, the global Enterprise Storage market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 12% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Enterprise Storage status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Enterprise Storage development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Dell EMC

Hitachi Data Systems

HP

IBM

NetApp

American Megatrends

DataDirect Networks

Dot Hill

Fujitsu

imation

Lenovo

NEC

Netgear

nfina

Nimble Storage

Nimbus Data

Oracle

Overland Storage

Pure Storage

Samsung

SanDisk

Seagate

SolidFire

Tegile

Toshiba

Violin-memory

Western Digital

XIO Technologies

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

SAN Storage Systems

Network-Attached Storage Systems

DAS Systems

Market segment by Application, split into

Large Enterprises

SMEs

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Enterprise Storage status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Enterprise Storage development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Enterprise Storage are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

