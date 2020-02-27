Enterprise Session Border Controller Market Top Competitors are AudioCodes Ltd., ADTRAN Inc., Avaya Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Edgewater Networks Inc., GENBAND Inc., Ingate Systems AB, Oracle Corporation, Patton Electronics Co., Sonus Networks Inc. Among Others

This report provides in depth study of “Global Enterprise Session Border Controller Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Global Enterprise Session Border Controller Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization. For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

On the basis of vertical, the Global Enterprise Session Border Controller Market is segmented into:-

Manufacturing,

BFSI,

Transportation,

Healthcare,

Media And Entertainment,

IT And Telecommunication and others

Major Market Competitors:

Some of the major players of the global enterprise session border controller market are:-

Audio Codes Ltd.,

ADTRAN Inc.,

Avaya Inc.,

Cisco Systems Inc.,

Edgewater Networks Inc.,

GENBAND Inc.,

Ingate Systems AB,

Oracle Corporation,

Patton Electronics Co.,

Sonus Networks Inc., among others.

Market Analysis:

Global Enterprise Session Border Controller Market accounted for USD 325.6 million in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2014, 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

Major Market Drivers & Restraints:

Increased demand for secured communications

Growing Security Concerns

Increasing up gradation in network infrastructure

High installation cost

Lack of Awareness

Market Segmentation:

Global Enterprise Session Border Controller Market is segmented on the basis of:-

session capacity into up to 200, up to 600, up to 1000, up to 5,000, and more than 5,000.

On the basis of function, the global enterprise session border controller market is segmented into

Security,

Connectivity,

Quality Of Service,

Regulatory,

Media Services, And

Revenue Optimization.

On the basis of enterprise level, the global enterprise session border controller market is segmented into:-

Small,

Medium

Table of Contents

Introduction Market Segmentation Market Overview Executive Summary Premium Insights Global, By Component Product Type Delivery Industry Type Geography

10.1. Overview

10.2. North America

10.3. Europe

10.4. Asia-Pacific

10.5. South America

10.6. Middle East & Africa

Company Landscape Company Profiles Related Reports

