Enterprise Session Border Controller Market Analysis by Current Industry Status & Growth Opportunities, Top Key Players, and Forecast to 2025

Session border controllers are deployed between the service provider and the enterprise. In the service provider core, session border controllers provide protocol and security normalization. In an enterprise environment, it acts as a segregation point between voice over IP (VoIP) network of businesses and the session initiation protocol (SIP) trunk of the service provider. Call centers, governments, and enterprises of different sizes are migrating their communications to all-IP and transitioning from primary rate interface (PRI) to session initiation protocol (SIP) trunks for public switched telephone network (PSTN) connectivity. Enterprise session border controller also known as E-SBC is meant to offer superior VoIP interoperability to both service and enterprise providers. E-SBC enables businesses to realize all the benefits of interactive IP communications. Furthermore, it performs SIP protocol media handling and mediation along with enterprise VoIP network protection. Additionally, it also enables remote user mobility, and leverages the cost benefits of cloud based unified communication (UC) services. E-SBCs provide a fundamental building block for scalable and secure enterprise UC architectures. Enterprise session border controller gives efficient performance and robust security with resiliency and reliability. Additionally, it also provides simplified SIP interoperability and multi-vendor PBX.

The market for enterprise session border controllers is expected to be driven by the increasing concern for security and the need to upgrade network infrastructure across the globe. E-SBCs are used to combat VoIP and UC specific threats.VoIP systems can be susceptible to cyber-attacks such as voice or VoIP phishing,eavesdropping, identity theft, theft of service, virus infections, SPAM over Internet Telephony or malware, call tampering, and many more. An E-SBC of high quality is equipped to provide a comprehensive set of security features that protect the WAN network provider and the LAN customer from each other. Furthermore, it also protects them from external security vulnerabilities. E-SBC solutions provide a distributed configuration architecture that segregates LAN-facing configuration from the WAN-facing parameter settings. Additionally, this separation also secures each side from professional as well as legal liabilities and possibly unintended human operator errors or tampering.

Complexity of the enterprise session border controller technology could be a restraining factor for the growth of the market. E-SBC technology demands a certain amount of expertise to maintain and set up. However, training and certification courses based on the enterprise session border controller technology are expected to overcome this restraint in the near future.

The enterprise session border controller market can be segmented on the basis of enterprise size, session size, end use industry, and regions. On the basis of enterprise size, the market can be segmented into small scale enterprise, medium scale enterprise, and large scale enterprise. On the basis of session size, the market can be segmented into up to 32, up to 64, up to 256, up to 600, up to 5000, up to 10,000, up to 5,000, and others. Furthermore, on the basis of end use industry, the market can be segmented into IT & telecommunication, banking and finance, manufacturing, and others.

Geographically, the enterprise session border controller market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America and Europe are expected to lead due to the presence of prominent players from the enterprise session border controller domain across the region. However, the market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a significant pace due to the increasing adoption of enterprise session border controller over network infrastructure by various organizations across emerging economies such as China, India, and Japan.

Some of the key players in the enterprise session border controller market are Avaya Inc., Patton Electronics Co., Ingate Systems AB, GENBAND, Edgewater Networks, CISCO Systems Inc., AudioCodes Limited, SONUS, Oracle Corporation, ADTRAN Inc., and more.

