Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Software Market 2019 Analysis, Growth by Top Companies, Trends by Types and Application, Forecast to 2024

This report studies the Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Software market, from angles of players, regions, product types and end industries, to analyze the status and the future. Enterprise resource planning (ERP) is a method of efficiently utilizing people, hardware and software to increase productivity and profit, thus simplifying a company’s business processes. ERP systems merge each of the company’s key operations, including the manufacturing, distribution, financial, human resources and customer relations departments, into one software system. It is widely used in all industries.

United States, China, India and some European countries are the largest market of Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Software. In 2018, the revenue market share of Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Software was about 23.95% in United States, while the market share in China was about 12.03%.

This study considers the Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Software value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

On premise ERP

Cloud-based ERP

Segmentation by application:

Manufacturing

BFSI

Healthcare

Aerospace & Defense

Telecom

Others

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

SAP

Oracle

Sage

Infor

Microsoft

Kronos

Epicor

IBM

Totvs

Workday

UNIT4

YonYou

Cornerstone

Kingdee

Digiwin

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Software market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Software market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Software players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Software with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Software submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

