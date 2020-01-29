Enterprise Portal Market 2019 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Global Enterprise Portal Market Size, Status and Forecast 2018-2025 Report presents the worldwide Enterprise Portal Market analysis with in depth study of manufacturers, region, type and application and its future scope in the industry till 2025.

An enterprise portal, also known as an enterprise information portal (EIP), is a framework for integrating information, people and processes across organizational boundaries in a manner similar to the more general web portals. Enterprise portals provide a secure unified access point, often in the form of a web-based user interface, and are designed to aggregate and personalize information through application-specific portals.

One hallmark of enterprise portals is the de-centralized content contribution and content management, which keeps the information always updated. Another distinguishing characteristic is that they cater for customers, vendors and others beyond an organization’s boundaries. This contrasts with a corporate portal which is structured for roles within an organization.

The enterprise portal market is getting popular day by day owing to factors such as cost-effectiveness, user-friendly environment, and implementation. It is observed that enterprises are showing interest in adopting portal and are investing more in their portal design. The rising competition among enterprises to retain customers is further fueling the market growth.

It has been observed that North America market is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR in the global enterprise portal market. Owing to fast implementation of advanced technology, well-established trade center and the rising competition among market players. The market for enterprise portals in Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR. The rise in the number of manufacturing & automotive industry in the region is boosting the enterprise portal market. The presence of major technology giants in the region is the major reason boosting enterprise portal market growth.

The market report pegs the global Enterprise Portal market at US$ million at the end of 2017 and shall keep a good CAGR of % throughout the forecast period. The global report covers the forecast period from 2017 – 2023. At the end of the forecast period, the Enterprise Portal market is projected to reach the value of US$ million.

Various factors affecting the forecasted trend in the Enterprise Portal market are discussed in detail with analysis of the same. The global market report covers all the drivers, trends, and challenges in the market within the analysis and for the elucidation of the forecast statistics. Furthermore, the global market report is dissected and analysed across its various segments such as by product type, by application, by end users, and by region.

This report focuses on the global Enterprise Portal status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Enterprise Portal development in United States, Europe and China.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, and market share for each company:

Red Hat

IBM

Microsoft

SAP

Unicon

Sumerge Software Solutions

Liferay

Sitecore

Iflexion

Tata Consultancy Services

Infosys

HCL Technologies

Accenture

Teamspace

CubeServ

Doyen Solutions Market size by Product –

Employee Portal

Customer Portal

Supplier Portal

Others

Market size by End User/Applications –

BFSI

Government

Healthcare

Retail

IT & Telecommunication

Others

Market size by Region North America Europe China Japan Southeast Asia India Central & South America



The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Enterprise Portal status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Enterprise Portal development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Enterprise Portal Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Enterprise Portal Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Enterprise Portal Market Size

2.2 Enterprise Portal Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Enterprise Portal Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Enterprise Portal Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Enterprise Portal Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Enterprise Portal Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Enterprise Portal Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Enterprise Portal Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Enterprise Portal Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Enterprise Portal Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Enterprise Portal Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Enterprise Portal Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Enterprise Portal Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

5 United States

6 Europe

7 China

8 Japan

9 Southeast Asia

10 India

11 Central & South America

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Croptracker

12.1.1 Croptracker Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Crop Management Software Introduction

12.1.4 Croptracker Revenue in Crop Management Software Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Croptracker Recent Development

12.2 FarmSoft

12.3 Agrivi

12.4 Cropio

12.5 EasyKeeper

13 Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Enterprise Portal are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

