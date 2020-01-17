Enterprise Network: Technology and Market Trends

“Enterprise Network: Technology & Market Trends”, a new Global Outlook Report by GlobalData, provides analyses the current trends, drivers, and inhibitors impacting the enterprise network market. The report outlines the evolution of enterprise network technologies, and identifies and assesses the best performing vendors in the market. This report also presents GlobalData’s view of the revenue opportunities in the enterprise network market through to 2022, highlighting the market size and growth by technology, geography, sectors, and size band. Moreover, following in-depth ICT decision maker surveys, the report outlines enterprises’ investment priorities in the enterprise network segment.

Scope

The Country Intelligence Report provides in-depth analysis of the following –

– Enterprise content management market outlook: analysis as well as historical figures and forecasts of global revenues from hardware/resources, software/applications, and services.

– Market trends, drivers & inhibitors: an analysis of key current trends in the enterprise network market, factors driving growth in the enterprise network market, and inhibitors to the enterprise network market growth.

– Network service investment priorities: an analysis of enterprise investment priorities in managed network services.

– Vendor landscape : a brief overview of the key enterprise content management vendors.

– Opportunities and recommendations for content management vendors.

Reasons to buy

– This Global outlook report analyses the enterprise network market landscape, the recent trends, drivers, and inhibitors shaping the enterprise network market.

– The report provides an assessment of enterprise network vendors and their relative positions in the enterprise network market.

– This report provides an exhaustive analysis of revenue opportunity forecasts in the enterprise network market from 2017 to 2022, spanning six technology segments, six regions, 14 verticals, and two size bands.

– The report also provides extensive technology growth predictions based on adoption indicators, end-user technology demand, GlobalData’s in-house ICT survey results, and macroeconomic factors.

– The report provides a detailed breakdown of the opportunities within the enterprise network segment and its sub categories.

Some Major Point From Table of Contents

List of Exhibits

Executive Summary

Section 1: The Global Enterprise Network Market

Market opportunity forecast, by type

Market opportunity forecast, by region

Market opportunity forecast, by vertical

Market opportunity forecast, by size band

Section 2: Market Trends, Drivers, & Inhibitors

Current trends in enterprise network market

Driving forces behind enterprise network growth

Inhibitors to enterprise network market growth

Section 3: Network Services Investment Priorities

Section 4: Vendor Landscape

State of the market

Brief overview of the top three vendors

Section 5: Opportunities & Recommendations

GlobalData contact information

Appendix

List Of Tables:

List of Figures

Exhibit 1: Enterprise network – global market opportunity forecast, 2017 – 2022

Exhibit 2: Enterprise network – global market opportunity forecast by region, 2017 -2022

Exhibit 3: Enterprise network – global market opportunity forecast by top vertical markets, 2017-2022

Exhibit 4: Enterprise network – global market opportunity forecast by size band, 2017 – 2022

Exhibit 5: Current trends in enterprise network market

Exhibit 6: SDN architecture

Exhibit 7: Traditional network vs. SDN

Exhibit 8: Large scale deployments (IoT network services)

Exhibit 9: Enterprise level LoRaWAN Deployments

Exhibit 10: Predictive network analytics applications

Exhibit 11: Intent-based networking

Exhibit 12: Fiber optic ecosystem

Exhibit 13: Driving forces behind enterprise network growth

