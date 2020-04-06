Enterprise NAS Market 2019 Set for Rapid Growth And Trends by 2025

Network-attached storage (NAS) is a file-level computer data storage server connected to a computer network providing data access to a heterogeneous group of clients.
NAS allows multiple users access to the same file in a network. In an enterprise environment, NAS systems are used for backup, archiving, and disaster recovery of data. NAS systems can also function as a multimedia, database, or print server for SMEs.
In 2018, the global Enterprise NAS market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 8% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Enterprise NAS status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Enterprise NAS development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Dell EMC
Hewlett-Packard
IBM
Buffalo Technology
Hitachi Data Systems
Netgear
Oracle
NetApp
Seagate Technology
Western Digital
Synology
QNAP
Cisco Systems
Fujitsu
Lenovo
Quantum
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Backup
Archiving
Disaster Recovery
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Large Enterprises
SMEs
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To present the Enterprise NAS development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Enterprise NAS are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Enterprise NAS Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Backup
1.4.3 Archiving
1.4.4 Disaster Recovery
1.4.5 Others
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Enterprise NAS Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Large Enterprises
1.5.3 SMEs
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Enterprise NAS Market Size
2.2 Enterprise NAS Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Enterprise NAS Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Enterprise NAS Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Enterprise NAS Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Enterprise NAS Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
3.1.2 Global Enterprise NAS Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
3.1.3 Global Enterprise NAS Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Enterprise NAS Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Enterprise NAS Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Enterprise NAS Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Enterprise NAS Market Size by Type (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Enterprise NAS Market Size by Application (2014-2019)
5 United States
5.1 United States Enterprise NAS Market Size (2014-2019)
5.2 Enterprise NAS Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Enterprise NAS Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Enterprise NAS Market Size by Application
