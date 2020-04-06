Enterprise NAS Market 2019 Set for Rapid Growth And Trends by 2025

Network-attached storage (NAS) is a file-level computer data storage server connected to a computer network providing data access to a heterogeneous group of clients.

NAS allows multiple users access to the same file in a network. In an enterprise environment, NAS systems are used for backup, archiving, and disaster recovery of data. NAS systems can also function as a multimedia, database, or print server for SMEs.

In 2018, the global Enterprise NAS market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 8% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Enterprise NAS status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Enterprise NAS development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Dell EMC

Hewlett-Packard

IBM

Buffalo Technology

Hitachi Data Systems

Netgear

Oracle

NetApp

Seagate Technology

Western Digital

Synology

QNAP

Cisco Systems

Fujitsu

Lenovo

Quantum

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Backup

Archiving

Disaster Recovery

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Large Enterprises

SMEs

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Enterprise NAS status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Enterprise NAS development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Enterprise NAS are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

