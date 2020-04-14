Enterprise Mobility Solutions Market 2019 Status, Consumption, Competition Landscape, Market Share, Growth

In 2018, the global Enterprise Mobility Solutions market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 12% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Enterprise Mobility Solutions status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Enterprise Mobility Solutions development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

International Business Machines (IBM)

Tata Consultancy Services

Accenture

Delloitte

Infosys

AT&T

Telefonica

Cisco

SAP SE

Honeywell

Verizon Communications

Wipro

Motorola Solutions

Atos

Intermec

Pricewaterhouse Coopers

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Mobile Device Management (MDM)

Mobile Application Management (MAM)

Mobile Security Options

Mobile Content Management (MCM)

Telecom Expense Management (TEM)

Market segment by Application, split into

Large Enterprises

SMEs

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Enterprise Mobility Solutions status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Enterprise Mobility Solutions development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Enterprise Mobility Solutions are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.