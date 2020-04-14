Enterprise Mobility Solutions Market 2019 Status, Consumption, Competition Landscape, Market Share, Growth

Actionable, reliable and all-inclusive report on Global Enterprise Mobility Solutions Market 2018 by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2025 published by Decision Market Reports provides exhaustive research capabilities, strong analytics services and data validation.
In 2018, the global Enterprise Mobility Solutions market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 12% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Enterprise Mobility Solutions status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Enterprise Mobility Solutions development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
International Business Machines (IBM)
Tata Consultancy Services
Accenture
Delloitte
Infosys
AT&T
Telefonica
Cisco
SAP SE
Honeywell
Verizon Communications
Wipro
Motorola Solutions
Atos
Intermec
Pricewaterhouse Coopers
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Mobile Device Management (MDM)
Mobile Application Management (MAM)
Mobile Security Options
Mobile Content Management (MCM)
Telecom Expense Management (TEM)
Market segment by Application, split into
Large Enterprises
SMEs
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Enterprise Mobility Solutions status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Enterprise Mobility Solutions development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Enterprise Mobility Solutions are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Enterprise Mobility Solutions Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Mobile Device Management (MDM)
1.4.3 Mobile Application Management (MAM)
1.4.4 Mobile Security Options
1.4.5 Mobile Content Management (MCM)
1.4.6 Telecom Expense Management (TEM)
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Enterprise Mobility Solutions Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Large Enterprises
1.5.3 SMEs
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Enterprise Mobility Solutions Market Size
2.2 Enterprise Mobility Solutions Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Enterprise Mobility Solutions Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Enterprise Mobility Solutions Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Enterprise Mobility Solutions Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Enterprise Mobility Solutions Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
3.1.2 Global Enterprise Mobility Solutions Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
3.1.3 Global Enterprise Mobility Solutions Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Enterprise Mobility Solutions Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Enterprise Mobility Solutions Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Enterprise Mobility Solutions Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Enterprise Mobility Solutions Market Size by Type (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Enterprise Mobility Solutions Market Size by Application (2014-2019)
5 United States
5.1 United States Enterprise Mobility Solutions Market Size (2014-2019)
5.2 Enterprise Mobility Solutions Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Enterprise Mobility Solutions Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Enterprise Mobility Solutions Market Size by Application
6 Europe
6.1 Europe Enterprise Mobility Solutions Market Size (2014-2019)
6.2 Enterprise Mobility Solutions Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Enterprise Mobility Solutions Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Enterprise Mobility Solutions Market Size by Application
7 China
7.1 China Enterprise Mobility Solutions Market Size (2014-2019)
7.2 Enterprise Mobility Solutions Key Players in China
7.3 China Enterprise Mobility Solutions Market Size by Type
7.4 China Enterprise Mobility Solutions Market Size by Application
8 Japan
8.1 Japan Enterprise Mobility Solutions Market Size (2014-2019)
8.2 Enterprise Mobility Solutions Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Enterprise Mobility Solutions Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Enterprise Mobility Solutions Market Size by Application
9 Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Enterprise Mobility Solutions Market Size (2014-2019)
9.2 Enterprise Mobility Solutions Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Enterprise Mobility Solutions Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Enterprise Mobility Solutions Market Size by Application
10 India
10.1 India Enterprise Mobility Solutions Market Size (2014-2019)
10.2 Enterprise Mobility Solutions Key Players in India
10.3 India Enterprise Mobility Solutions Market Size by Type
10.4 India Enterprise Mobility Solutions Market Size by Application
11 Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Enterprise Mobility Solutions Market Size (2014-2019)
11.2 Enterprise Mobility Solutions Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Enterprise Mobility Solutions Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Enterprise Mobility Solutions Market Size by Application
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 International Business Machines (IBM)
12.1.1 International Business Machines (IBM) Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Enterprise Mobility Solutions Introduction
12.1.4 International Business Machines (IBM) Revenue in Enterprise Mobility Solutions Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 International Business Machines (IBM) Recent Development
12.2 Tata Consultancy Services
12.2.1 Tata Consultancy Services Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Enterprise Mobility Solutions Introduction
12.2.4 Tata Consultancy Services Revenue in Enterprise Mobility Solutions Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Tata Consultancy Services Recent Development
12.3 Accenture
12.3.1 Accenture Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Enterprise Mobility Solutions Introduction
12.3.4 Accenture Revenue in Enterprise Mobility Solutions Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Accenture Recent Development
12.4 Delloitte
12.4.1 Delloitte Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Enterprise Mobility Solutions Introduction
12.4.4 Delloitte Revenue in Enterprise Mobility Solutions Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Delloitte Recent Development
12.5 Infosys
12.5.1 Infosys Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Enterprise Mobility Solutions Introduction
12.5.4 Infosys Revenue in Enterprise Mobility Solutions Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Infosys Recent Development
12.6 AT&T
12.6.1 AT&T Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Enterprise Mobility Solutions Introduction
12.6.4 AT&T Revenue in Enterprise Mobility Solutions Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 AT&T Recent Development
12.7 Telefonica
12.7.1 Telefonica Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Enterprise Mobility Solutions Introduction
12.7.4 Telefonica Revenue in Enterprise Mobility Solutions Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Telefonica Recent Development
12.8 Cisco
12.8.1 Cisco Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Enterprise Mobility Solutions Introduction
12.8.4 Cisco Revenue in Enterprise Mobility Solutions Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Cisco Recent Development
12.9 SAP SE
12.9.1 SAP SE Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Enterprise Mobility Solutions Introduction
12.9.4 SAP SE Revenue in Enterprise Mobility Solutions Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 SAP SE Recent Development
12.10 Honeywell
12.10.1 Honeywell Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Enterprise Mobility Solutions Introduction
12.10.4 Honeywell Revenue in Enterprise Mobility Solutions Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 Honeywell Recent Development
12.11 Verizon Communications
12.12 Wipro
12.13 Motorola Solutions
12.14 Atos
12.15 Intermec
12.16 Pricewaterhouse Coopers
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)
14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
