Enterprise Mobility Market Size, Status, Demand, Emerging Growth and Opportunities

Enterprise mobility market in India is set to witness a major boom in its adoption in the ensuing years. Currently, the market is estimated at INR 14.6 bn and is anticipated to attain a CAGR of 61% to reach INR 98.9 bn by 2015. Rapid change in the business models of organizations and demand to engage a better and competent mobile workforce is primarily propelling adoption of enterprise mobility in the market.

The report begins with an illustration of the enterprise mobility ecosystem followed by the overview of the enterprise mobility market in India, depicting market size and growth figures, reasons for market growth and the key adopters of enterprise mobility. This is followed by the areas of implementation section, wherein it explains the role of enterprise mobility within the major operational functions of an organization. The report also states the major technologies used for mobilizing enterprise data and an explanation of the key solutions available in the market.

An analysis of drivers explains the factors inflicting growth in the industry including abundant presence of handheld devices, continual replacement of office PCs with laptops/ Netbooks, roll out of high speed connectivity, low data access charges and declining hardware prices, while major challenges identified for the industry includes security concerns and device compatibility.

Moving along, the report features an enterprise mobility players section comprising major players offering mobility solutions and services along with their company snapshot, business highlights and key contacts. Key hardware/software and telecom support providers section in the report provides an insight about the competitive landscape of the market.

The report concludes with a major enterprise mobility users section wherein it lists some key enterprise mobility adopters in India. Case studies section of the report comprises of a collection of major real life examples of enterprise mobility adoption across key verticals. It also features a strategic recommendation, derived after a thorough research of the enterprise mobility market in India.

