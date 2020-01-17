Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Enterprise Mobility Market Dynamics, Opportunities In Market, Segmentation and Future Strategy By 2025” to its huge collection of research reports.



Enterprise mobility is an approach to work in which employees can do their jobs from anywhere using a variety of devices and applications.

The market for enterprise mobility in North America is presently the dominant regional market globally. The region remains at the forefront of the global enterprise mobility market owing to the high concentration of leading vendors and high rate of adoption of technological advances across enterprises. Over the forecasting horizon as well, the enterprise mobility market in North America is expected to grow at a significant pace.

This report focuses on the global Enterprise Mobility status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Enterprise Mobility development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

International Business Machines (IBM)

Tata Consultancy Services

Accenture

Delloitte

Infosys

AT&T

Telefonica

Cisco

SAP SE

Honeywell

Verizon Communications

Wipro

Motorola Solutions

Atos

Intermec

Pricewaterhouse Coopers

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Mobile Device Management (MDM)

Mobile Application Management (MAM)

Mobile Security Options

Mobile Content Management (MCM)

Telecom Expense Management (TEM)

Market segment by Application, split into

Large Enterprises

SMEs

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Enterprise Mobility status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Enterprise Mobility development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

