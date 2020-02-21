Enterprise Mobility Market 2019 Size, Share, Technology Analysis by Types and Applications and Global Training Industry Future Scope 2026

The Global Enterprise Mobility Market is accounted for $206.13 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $1225.78 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 21.9% during the forecast period. The increasing demand for the smartphone, trend of choose your own device and bring your own, increase in mobile data and mobile devices and increase in adoption of cloud-based technology are some factors fueling the market growth. However, device and data security risks are hampering the market growth.

Modern enterprise business strategies need a much faster pace of operations, particularly if the enterprises are looking to expand into a worldwide chief entity. In order to achieve this highly sought-after competitive advantage, companies are looking to the solutions offered by enterprise mobility players. Enterprise mobility services and solutions have established to improve the decision-making speed of enterprises, thereby generating an increasing demand for enterprise mobility solutions.

By Device, smartphone held considerable market share due to increasing demand for the smart phones. By geography, North America dominated the global market which can be attributed to the high concentration of leading vendors and high rate of adoption of technological advances across enterprises. Moreover, Asia Pacific market will gain traction due to the increasing workforce of mobile device users, acceptance of cloud infrastructure, flourishing end-use industries, and growing demand for digital advancements across enterprise infrastructures.

Based on Communication, the Contactless Smart Cards segment accounted for considerable market share during the forecast period. They already hold a high rate of use in main parts of the financial services sector. These smart cards make use of microcontrollers due to the reliability and higher level of security that these components can offer. While many countries and finance organizations begin the acceptance of smart cards, the superior qualities provided by dual-interface cards and contactless cards are being recognized by major financial bodies, further promoting the implementation of microcontroller-based smart cards. Geographically, Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Companies in emerging countries are implementing these cards to make the process of payments and other documentations easy for consumers.

Communications Covered:

Contact Smart Cards

Contactless Smart Cards

Hybrid Smart Cards

Dual-interface Smart Cards

Other Communications

Accesses Covered:

Physical

Logical

Applications Covered:

Healthcare

Transportation

Government

Telecommunications

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

Hospitality

Retail

Other Applications

Deployment Modes Covered:

Hardware

Software

Services

Components Covered:

Microcontroller Cards

Memory Cards

Regions Covered:

North America, US, Canada, Mexico, Europe, Germany, UK, Italy, France, Spain, Rest of Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan , China , India , Australia , New Zealand , South Korea , Rest of Asia Pacific , South America, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa , Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa

