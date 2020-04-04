Enterprise Mobile Application Development Services Market 2019 Technological Advancements: A Key Factor Behind Growth

An enterprise mobile application belonging to an organization is expected to be used by only the workers of that organization. The definition of enterprise mobile application does not include the mobile apps that an organization create for its customers or consumers of the products or services generated by the organization.

Mobile enterprise application services have been used across various industry verticals, including government, BFSI, manufacturing & automotive, healthcare & life sciences, education, and retail. The BFSI vertical is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. Banks, insurance, and financial organizations use mobile enterprise apps to improve their employees productivity and boost connectivity with clients and customers.

In 2018, the global Enterprise Mobile Application Development Services market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 30% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Enterprise Mobile Application Development Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

The key players covered in this study

IBM

Hewlett-Packard

Infosys

Tata Consultancy Services

Wipro

Accenture

AT&T

Oracle

SAP SE

BlackBerry Limited

Pricewaterhouse Coopers

HCL Technologies

L&T Infotech

Cognizant Technology Solutions

Deloitte

Capgemini

Atos

NTT Data

Unisys

Mindtree

Tech Mahindra

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Business to Employees

Business to Consumers

Business to Partners

Market segment by Application, split into

Large Enterprises

SMEs

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Enterprise Mobile Application Development Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Enterprise Mobile Application Development Services development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Enterprise Mobile Application Development Services are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

