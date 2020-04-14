Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence (EMI) Market 2019 Analysis by Top Players, Region, Type, End user

Enterprise manufacturing intelligence (EMI) is defined as a software that brings an organization’s real-time manufacturing-related data together and performs functions such as aggregating, contextualizing, analyzing, visualizing, and propagating the data to form a visual summary.

The discrete industries segment dominated the EMI market and accounted for a major part of the overall market share.

The Americas to dominate the operational intelligence market during the forecast period. The presence of a large existing industrial base coupled with government regulations favoring the growth of the industrial sector is the key reason for the dominance of the EMI market in the Americas.

In 2018, the global Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence (EMI) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 12% during 2019-2025.

The key players covered in this study

ABB

Aegis Limited

Oracle

Parsec Automation

SAP

Rockwell Automation

Invensys (Schneider Electric)

Apriso

Iconics

Prevas

Siemens

Northwest Analytics

Epicor Software Corporation

GE

QiSOFT

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Discrete Type

Process Manufacturing Type

Market segment by Application, split into

Chemical

Energy & Power

Food & Beverages

Oil & Gas

Pharmaceutical

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence (EMI) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence (EMI) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence (EMI) are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

