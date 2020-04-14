Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence (EMI) Market 2019 Analysis by Top Players, Region, Type, End user

Actionable, reliable and all-inclusive report on Global Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence (EMI) Market 2018 by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2025 published by Decision Market Reports provides exhaustive research capabilities, strong analytics services and data validation.
Enterprise manufacturing intelligence (EMI) is defined as a software that brings an organization’s real-time manufacturing-related data together and performs functions such as aggregating, contextualizing, analyzing, visualizing, and propagating the data to form a visual summary.
The discrete industries segment dominated the EMI market and accounted for a major part of the overall market share.
The Americas to dominate the operational intelligence market during the forecast period. The presence of a large existing industrial base coupled with government regulations favoring the growth of the industrial sector is the key reason for the dominance of the EMI market in the Americas.
In 2018, the global Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence (EMI) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 12% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence (EMI) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence (EMI) development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
ABB
Aegis Limited
Oracle
Parsec Automation
SAP
Rockwell Automation
Invensys (Schneider Electric)
Apriso
Iconics
Prevas
Siemens
Northwest Analytics
Epicor Software Corporation
GE
QiSOFT
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Discrete Type
Process Manufacturing Type
Market segment by Application, split into
Chemical
Energy & Power
Food & Beverages
Oil & Gas
Pharmaceutical
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence (EMI) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence (EMI) development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence (EMI) are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
