Enterprise Key Management (EKM) Market 2019 Historical Analysis, Leading Growth Drivers, Emerging Audience, Segments, Sales, Profits & Analysis

Market Highlights:

The Encryption key management is administering the full lifecycle of cryptographic keys. The lifecycle includes generating, using, storing, archiving, and deleting of keys. Managed services segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR as the increasing need of managing high-profile data and segregating it according to the rules and policy of the industries is very much essential in a secure way, which therefore have enhanced the demand for enterprise security. According to the report, 43% of cyber security breaches were caused by internal activities or an organization.

The study reveals that with the increasing deployment of cloud-based computing, the managed service helps the clients to manage encryption keys that are required to encrypt on-premises as well as cloud data. The managed service provides the maintaining the secure data encryption keys. And the services segment is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period as the vendors offering enterprise key management solutions that focuses on improving data security, meeting regulations and compliances and reducing data security management costs.

Major key Players

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (U.S.),

International Business Machines Corporation (U.S.),

Amazon Web Services, Inc. (U.S.),

Gemalto NV (Netherland),

RSA Security LLC (U.S.),

Thales e-Security, Inc. (France),

Sun Microsystems, Inc. (U.S.),

Virtucript, LLC (U.S.),

Venafi, Inc. (U.S.)

Oracle Corporation (U.S.)

among others are some of the prominent players profiled in MRFR Analysis and are at the forefront of competition in the Global Enterprise Key Management Market.

According to MRFR, The global The Enterprise Key Management Market is expected to grow at USD ~$2,565 Million by 2023, at ~18.3% of CAGR between 2017 and 2023.

Industry Trend

August 2018 – Digital security agency Gemalto has installed a new virtual key management solution called afeNet Virtual KeySecure. The solution allows the clients to enforce control over encryption keys and data policies on the cloud. Technological development is an industry trend that is gaining momentum as market players are striving to get ahead in the intensely competitive global market.

Competitive Analysis

The market of enterprise key management appears to be highly competitive. To maintain their market position and to drive the market growth, various dynamic and diversified international organizations, domestic organizations and as well as new entrants form a competitive landscape. Market leaders are innovating continuously and increasingly seeking market expansion through various strategic mergers and acquisitions, innovation, increasing investments in research and development and cost-effective product portfolio. Major players are investing on internal R&D and, most of all, in acquiring other firms.

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis of Enterprise Key Management Market is being studied for region such as Asia pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. Authenticating users prior to transacting business is main factor that drives the market of Enterprise Key Management in North America. The companies like Amazon Web Services is providing the most flexible and secure cloud computing environments available that drives a new generation of business productivity and collaboration for organizations. Europe region is indicating a high growth in this market as many companies are using the encrypted data that limits the risk associated with the electronic transactions in the Enterprise Key Management. Asia-Pacific countries like China, Japan and India is also showing positive indication in the Enterprise Key Management Market. In developing countries such as China is using the method of replacing the handwritten signatures with the electronic equivalent.

Enterprise Key Management Global Market – Segmentation

The Enterprise Key Management Market can be classified into 6 key segments for the convenience of the report and enhanced understanding;

Segmentation by Component: Software and Service. The service segment is further classified into Professional Services and Managed Services

Segmentation by Deployment: Cloud and On Premise

Segmentation by Organization Size: SMEs and Large Enterprises

Segmentation by Application: Disk Encryption, File/Folder Encryption, Database Encryption, Communication Encryption and Cloud Encryption

Segmentation by Vertical: BFSI, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Retail, IT & Telecommunication, Energy & Utilities, Aerospace & Defense and Others

Segmentation by Region: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World

