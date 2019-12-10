Enterprise Innovation Management Software Market: Competitive Dynamics & Global Outlook 2025

Market Research Report Store offers a latest published report on Enterprise Innovation Management Software Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report.

Innovation management software enables the digital management of enterprise innovation, starting from the generation of ideas developed by internal and external sources through multiple stages of evaluation to the selection of top ideas destined for implementation.

Top 5 which are Planview (Spigit), SAP, Sopheon, HYPE Innovation and Exago took up about 41% of the global market.

In 2018, the global Enterprise Innovation Management Software market size was 427 million US$ and it is expected to reach 980 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 12.4% during 2019-2025.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

This report focuses on the Enterprise Innovation Management Software in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Planview (Spigit)

Brightidea

IdeaScale

Sopheon

Planbox

IdeaConnection

SAP

Qmarkets

Exago

IEnabler

Rever

Innosabi

HYPE Innovation

Itonics

Innovation Cloud

Wazoku

Idea Drop

Crowdicity

SkipsoLabs

Viima

Market Segment by Type, covers

Cloud-Based

On-Premises

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

