Enterprise File Synchronization and Sharing (EFSS) Market | Size | Forecast (2019-2025) | Analysis

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central and South America

Enterprise file synchronization and sharing (also known as EFSS and enterprise file sync and share) refers to software services that enable organizations to securely synchronize and share documents, photos, videos and files from multiple devices with employees, and external customers and partners. Organizations often adopt these technologies to prevent employees from using consumer-based file sharing apps to store, access and manage corporate data that is outside of the IT department’s control and visibility.

Among regions, North America is expected to have the largest size in the EFSS market during the forecast period, followed by the European region. The North American region is receptive toward adopting EFSS solutions within organizations to safeguard its content from piracy and data breaches, web and network threat security, cyberattacks, and severe data losses. The Asia Pacific (APAC) region is expected to register strong growth in the coming years, as organizations in this region are expected to adopt EFSS solutions to meet their respective government regulations and the demands of dynamic mobile workforce.

The key players covered in this study

Box

Citrix Systems

Dropbox

Microsoft

Syncplicity By Axway

Google

IBM

EMC

Egnyte

VMware

Acronis

OpenText

BlackBerry

SkySync

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Standalone EFSS Solution

Integrated EFSS Solution

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

Software and Technology

Government and Public Sector

Healthcare

Education

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Enterprise File Synchronization and Sharing (EFSS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Enterprise File Synchronization and Sharing (EFSS) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Enterprise File Synchronization and Sharing (EFSS) are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

