Enterprise Communication Infrastructure Market 2019, by Alcatel-Lucent, Avaya, Cisco Systems, Ericsson, Genband, IBM, Microsoft, NEC, Mitel

Enterprises started integrating communication tools such as text messaging, video conferencing, voice messaging, and mobility features to enhance their communication technology and improve collaboration. Enterprise communication is the integration of all these elements on a single platform.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Enterprise Communication Infrastructure market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Enterprise Communication Infrastructure market by product type and applications/end industries.

A key growth driver is the need for global communications solutions.

The global Enterprise Communication Infrastructure market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Enterprise Communication Infrastructure.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Alcatel-Lucent

Avaya

Cisco Systems

Ericsson

Genband

IBM

Microsoft

NEC

Mitel

Unify

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Public

Private & Hybrid

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

Consumer Goods and Retail

Education

Government and Public Sector

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Manufacturing

Media and Entertainment

Telecommunication and Ites

Others

