Enterprise Collaboration Service Market: Forecast To Report A CAGR Of 10.3% Between 2016 And 2024

Enterprise collaboration service market report provides analysis for the period 2014 – 2024, wherein the period from 2016 to 2024 is the forecast and 2015 is the base year. The report covers all the major trends and technologies playing influential role in the enterprise collaboration service market’s growth over the forecast period. It also highlights the drivers, restraints, and opportunities expected to impact market’s growth during the said period. The study provides a complete perspective on global enterprise collaboration service market’s evolution throughout the above mentioned forecast period in terms of revenue (in US$ Bn).

Global Enterprise Collaboration Service Market: Scope of the Report

The market overview section of the report demonstrates the market dynamics such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities that influence the current nature and future status of this market, key indicators and trends. An attractiveness analysis has also been provided for every segment in the report, in order to provide a thorough understanding of the overall scenario in the enterprise collaboration service market. Moreover, the report provides an overview of various strategies adopted by the key players present in the market. Key market indicators included in the report provide significance of the factors which are capable of changing the market scenario. These indicators are expected to define the market position during the forecast period.

This report provides all the essential information required to understand the key developments in the enterprise collaboration service market, growth trend of each segment and companies’ strategies to efficiently compete in the market. Also, the report provides insights related to trends and its impact on the market. Furthermore, Porter’s Five Forces analysis explains the factors which are currently affecting the enterprise collaboration service market. This report also provides the value chain analysis for the enterprise collaboration service market which explains the participants of the value chain.

Global Enterprise Collaboration Service Market: Key Segments

The report segments the market on the basis of solution, deployment, type, and end-use application. The solution segment includes messaging, video-conferencing, contact center, mobility/telephony, and collaboration tools. The collaboration tool is further segmented into email, application sharing, web services, office suite, resource management, process management and business intelligence. On the basis of deployment, the market is segmented into on-premise, off-premise and hybrid type.

On basis of types, the segments of this market include hardware, software and services. The service sub-segment is further bifurcated into integration, consulting, and maintenance services. The end use application considered in the market include BFSI, retail, healthcare, government, information technology, media and entertainment, education, and others. The others segment of the End-use Application include transportation and manufacturing industry. The report provides in-depth segment analysis of the global enterprise collaboration service market, thereby providing valuable insights at the macro as well as micro levels.

Global Enterprise Collaboration Service Market: Competitive Landscape

The report also highlights the competitive landscape of the global enterprise collaboration service market, thereby positioning all the major players according to their presence in different regions of the world and recent key developments initiated by them in the enterprise collaboration service market. The comprehensive enterprise collaboration service market estimates are the result of our in-depth secondary research, primary interviews, and in-house expert panel reviews. These market estimates have been analyzed by taking into account the impact of different political, social, economic, technological, and legal factors along with the current market dynamics affecting enterprise collaboration service market growth.

Mitel Networks Corporation, Polycom, Inc., Fuze Inc., 8×8, Inc., ShoreTel Inc., Cafex Communications Inc., Tropo, Inc., Vonage networks LLC, Xura, Inc., Atlassian Corp PLC GENBAND, Inc.,Cisco Systems, Inc., IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Hewlett-Packard Development Company, L.P., and Unify, Inc. (Atos SE) are some of the major players operating within the enterprise collaboration service market profiled in this study. Details such as financials, SWOT analysis, business strategies, recent developments, and other such strategic information pertaining to these players have been duly provided as part of company profiling.