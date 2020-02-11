Enterprise Cloud Storage Market 2019 In-depth Analysis On Factors Driving New Trends In The Cloud Storage by AWS, Google, IBM, Dell, Tencent & more

In 2018, the global Enterprise Cloud Storage market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 22% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Enterprise Cloud Storage status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Enterprise Cloud Storage development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

AWS

Google

IBM

Microsoft

Dell

Baidu

ALIBABA

Tencent

Akamai Technologies

CA Technologies

Cisco Systems

ENKI

Huawei

HP

ILand

Joyent

Netsuite

Oracle

SAP

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

SaaS

IaaS

PaaS

Market segment by Application, split into

Enterprise

Government

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Enterprise Cloud Storage status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Enterprise Cloud Storage development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Enterprise Cloud Storage are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.