Enterprise Cloud Storage Market 2019 In-depth Analysis On Factors Driving New Trends In The Cloud Storage by AWS, Google, IBM, Dell, Tencent & more

Market Depth Research titled Global Enterprise Cloud Storage Market Report published by Decision Market Reports offers you many aspects of the industry along with a complete study of the business sectors, 2018-2025.
In 2018, the global Enterprise Cloud Storage market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 22% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Enterprise Cloud Storage status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
The key players covered in this study
AWS
Google
IBM
Microsoft
Dell
Baidu
ALIBABA
Tencent
Akamai Technologies
CA Technologies
Cisco Systems
ENKI
Huawei
HP
ILand
Joyent
Netsuite
Oracle
SAP
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
SaaS
IaaS
PaaS
Market segment by Application, split into
Enterprise
Government
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Enterprise Cloud Storage status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Enterprise Cloud Storage development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Enterprise Cloud Storage are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Enterprise Cloud Storage Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 SaaS
1.4.3 IaaS
1.4.4 PaaS
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Enterprise Cloud Storage Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Enterprise
1.5.3 Government
1.5.4 Other
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Enterprise Cloud Storage Market Size
2.2 Enterprise Cloud Storage Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Enterprise Cloud Storage Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Enterprise Cloud Storage Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Enterprise Cloud Storage Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Enterprise Cloud Storage Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.2 Global Enterprise Cloud Storage Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.3 Global Enterprise Cloud Storage Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Enterprise Cloud Storage Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Enterprise Cloud Storage Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Enterprise Cloud Storage Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Enterprise Cloud Storage Market Size by Type (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Enterprise Cloud Storage Market Size by Application (2014-2019)
5 United States
5.1 United States Enterprise Cloud Storage Market Size (2014-2019)
5.2 Enterprise Cloud Storage Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Enterprise Cloud Storage Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Enterprise Cloud Storage Market Size by Application
6 Europe
6.1 Europe Enterprise Cloud Storage Market Size (2014-2019)
6.2 Enterprise Cloud Storage Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Enterprise Cloud Storage Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Enterprise Cloud Storage Market Size by Application
7 China
7.1 China Enterprise Cloud Storage Market Size (2014-2019)
7.2 Enterprise Cloud Storage Key Players in China
7.3 China Enterprise Cloud Storage Market Size by Type
7.4 China Enterprise Cloud Storage Market Size by Application
8 Japan
8.1 Japan Enterprise Cloud Storage Market Size (2014-2019)
8.2 Enterprise Cloud Storage Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Enterprise Cloud Storage Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Enterprise Cloud Storage Market Size by Application
9 Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Enterprise Cloud Storage Market Size (2014-2019)
9.2 Enterprise Cloud Storage Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Enterprise Cloud Storage Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Enterprise Cloud Storage Market Size by Application
10 India
10.1 India Enterprise Cloud Storage Market Size (2014-2019)
10.2 Enterprise Cloud Storage Key Players in India
10.3 India Enterprise Cloud Storage Market Size by Type
10.4 India Enterprise Cloud Storage Market Size by Application
11 Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Enterprise Cloud Storage Market Size (2014-2019)
11.2 Enterprise Cloud Storage Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Enterprise Cloud Storage Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Enterprise Cloud Storage Market Size by Application
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 AWS
12.1.1 AWS Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Enterprise Cloud Storage Introduction
12.1.4 AWS Revenue in Enterprise Cloud Storage Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 AWS Recent Development
12.2 Google
12.2.1 Google Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Enterprise Cloud Storage Introduction
12.2.4 Google Revenue in Enterprise Cloud Storage Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Google Recent Development
12.3 IBM
12.3.1 IBM Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Enterprise Cloud Storage Introduction
12.3.4 IBM Revenue in Enterprise Cloud Storage Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 IBM Recent Development
12.4 Microsoft
12.4.1 Microsoft Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Enterprise Cloud Storage Introduction
12.4.4 Microsoft Revenue in Enterprise Cloud Storage Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Microsoft Recent Development
12.5 Dell
12.5.1 Dell Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Enterprise Cloud Storage Introduction
12.5.4 Dell Revenue in Enterprise Cloud Storage Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Dell Recent Development
12.6 Baidu
12.6.1 Baidu Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Enterprise Cloud Storage Introduction
12.6.4 Baidu Revenue in Enterprise Cloud Storage Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Baidu Recent Development
12.7 ALIBABA
12.7.1 ALIBABA Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Enterprise Cloud Storage Introduction
12.7.4 ALIBABA Revenue in Enterprise Cloud Storage Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 ALIBABA Recent Development
12.8 Tencent
12.8.1 Tencent Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Enterprise Cloud Storage Introduction
12.8.4 Tencent Revenue in Enterprise Cloud Storage Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Tencent Recent Development
12.9 Akamai Technologies
12.9.1 Akamai Technologies Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Enterprise Cloud Storage Introduction
12.9.4 Akamai Technologies Revenue in Enterprise Cloud Storage Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Akamai Technologies Recent Development
12.10 CA Technologies
12.10.1 CA Technologies Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Enterprise Cloud Storage Introduction
12.10.4 CA Technologies Revenue in Enterprise Cloud Storage Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 CA Technologies Recent Development
12.11 Cisco Systems
12.12 ENKI
12.13 Huawei
12.14 HP
12.15 ILand
12.16 Joyent
12.17 Netsuite
12.18 Oracle
12.19 SAP
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)
14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
