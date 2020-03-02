Enterprise Asset Management Software Industry 2019 Capacity, Production Value, Cost Structure and Future Demand Analysis Report 2025

Enterprise Asset Management Software Market – 2019

This report focuses on the global Enterprise Asset Management Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Enterprise Asset Management Software development in United States, Europe and China.

In 2017, the global Enterprise Asset Management Software market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

IFS AB

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

International Business Machines Corporation

ABB Ltd

CGI Group, Inc.

Schneider Electric

Infor

Vesta Partners, LLC

Emaint

Ramco Systems

Dude Solutions, Inc.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Linear Assets

Non-Linear Assets

Field Service Management (FSM)

Assets Maintenance, Repair, and Operations (MRO)

Market segment by Application, split into

Government

Oil and Gas

Healthcare

Transportation and Logistics

Manufacturing

Energy and Utilities

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Enterprise Asset Management Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Enterprise Asset Management Software development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Enterprise Asset Management Software are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K MT). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Enterprise Asset Management Software market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

Study Coverage

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Enterprise Asset Management Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Linear Assets

1.4.3 Non-Linear Assets

1.4.4 Field Service Management (FSM)

1.4.5 Assets Maintenance, Repair, and Operations (MRO)

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Enterprise Asset Management Software Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Government

1.5.3 Oil and Gas

1.5.4 Healthcare

1.5.5 Transportation and Logistics

1.5.6 Manufacturing

1.5.7 Energy and Utilities

1.5.8 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Enterprise Asset Management Software Market Size

2.2 Enterprise Asset Management Software Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Enterprise Asset Management Software Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Enterprise Asset Management Software Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Enterprise Asset Management Software Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Enterprise Asset Management Software Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Enterprise Asset Management Software Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Enterprise Asset Management Software Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Enterprise Asset Management Software Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Enterprise Asset Management Software Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Enterprise Asset Management Software Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 IFS AB

12.1.1 IFS AB Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Enterprise Asset Management Software Introduction

12.1.4 IFS AB Revenue in Enterprise Asset Management Software Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 IFS AB Recent Development

12.2 Oracle Corporation

12.2.1 Oracle Corporation Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Enterprise Asset Management Software Introduction

12.2.4 Oracle Corporation Revenue in Enterprise Asset Management Software Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Oracle Corporation Recent Development

12.3 SAP SE

12.3.1 SAP SE Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Enterprise Asset Management Software Introduction

12.3.4 SAP SE Revenue in Enterprise Asset Management Software Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 SAP SE Recent Development

12.4 International Business Machines Corporation

12.4.1 International Business Machines Corporation Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Enterprise Asset Management Software Introduction

12.4.4 International Business Machines Corporation Revenue in Enterprise Asset Management Software Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 International Business Machines Corporation Recent Development

12.5 ABB Ltd

12.5.1 ABB Ltd Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Enterprise Asset Management Software Introduction

12.5.4 ABB Ltd Revenue in Enterprise Asset Management Software Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 ABB Ltd Recent Development

12.6 CGI Group, Inc.

12.6.1 CGI Group, Inc. Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Enterprise Asset Management Software Introduction

12.6.4 CGI Group, Inc. Revenue in Enterprise Asset Management Software Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 CGI Group, Inc. Recent Development

12.7 Schneider Electric

12.7.1 Schneider Electric Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Enterprise Asset Management Software Introduction

12.7.4 Schneider Electric Revenue in Enterprise Asset Management Software Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Schneider Electric Recent Development

12.8 Infor

12.8.1 Infor Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Enterprise Asset Management Software Introduction

12.8.4 Infor Revenue in Enterprise Asset Management Software Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 Infor Recent Development

12.9 Vesta Partners, LLC

12.9.1 Vesta Partners, LLC Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Enterprise Asset Management Software Introduction

12.9.4 Vesta Partners, LLC Revenue in Enterprise Asset Management Software Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 Vesta Partners, LLC Recent Development

12.10 Emaint

12.10.1 Emaint Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Enterprise Asset Management Software Introduction

12.10.4 Emaint Revenue in Enterprise Asset Management Software Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 Emaint Recent Development

12.11 Ramco Systems

12.12 Dude Solutions, Inc.

