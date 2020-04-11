Enterprise Asset Management Market Regional Revenue, Trends, Opportunities and Future Prospects

The enterprise asset management (EAM) market is expected to reach $8.7 billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of 13.5%, during 2019-2024, according to P&S Intelligence.

The need for effective utilization of assets, controlling maintenance and procurement expenses, and to improve the return on assets, are the major factors contributing to the growth of the enterprise asset management market, globally.

Insights into the market segments

Based on component, the enterprise asset management market is categorized into software, service, and solution. Software category is further classified into linear assets, non-linear assets, field service management (FSM), and asset management, repair, and maintenance (MRO). Of these, linear assets sub-category held the largest market share, in 2018. This can be attributed to the rising need for controlled management of the massive networks of railway lines, oil and gas pipelines, power lines, drainage and facilities, roads, and among others, across the globe.

On the basis of enterprise size, the enterprise asset management market is segmented into large enterprises and small and medium enterprises (SMEs). The SMEs category is projected to register the faster growth during the forecast period. SMEs are implementing EAM software to enhance operational efficiencies and maintain their assets. Further, due to the need for domain-specific technical personnel, SMEs are adopting EAM software.

Increasing adoption of EAM solutions to drive the market growth

Enterprises use asset turnover ratio to calculate the company’s efficiency and productivity. The use of EAM for asset utilization management includes maintenance agreement management, asset inventory tracking, examination of trends in invoice payments, and analysis of invoice and funding information. Through these, EAM software generates set of reports which enables decision-makers to compare invoice and expected billing amounts, and view each asset or group of assets and detect unusual activity to reduce waste, and fraud. Thus, with growing demand for effective utilization of assets from organization, the market for EAM is registering positive growth across the globe.

Request to Get the Sample [email protected] https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/enterprise-asset-management-market/report-sample

Growing need for reduction in maintenance and procurement expenses, is a key driver observed in the market

The main aim of an enterprise is to increase profits by cutting maintenance and procurement costs incurred during the process of product manufacturing. An EAM can reduce maintenance costs by closely tracking of operations, giving better information on capital investment decisions, and by integrating the procurement to maintenance jobs for effective control of the equipment. With rising need of enterprises to cutdown their maintenance and procurement costs by a significant number, is strengthening the demand for EAM solutions globally.

Market Segmentation by Deployment Type

On-premises

Cloud-based

Market Segmentation by Industry

Government

Oil and Gas

Healthcare

Transportation and Logistics

Manufacturing

Energy and Utilities

Others (retail, and metal and mining)

Some of the other key players operating in the enterprise asset management market includes Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, ABB Ltd., International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation, Schneider Electric SE, MRI Software LLC, CGI Group Inc., Industrial and Financial Systems (IFS) AB, Infor Inc., Ramco Systems Limited, Bentley Systems Incorporated, Rockwell Automation Inc., and AssetWorks LLC.

About P&S Intelligence

P&S Intelligence is a provider of market research and consulting services catering to the market information needs of burgeoning industries across the world. Providing the plinth of market intelligence, P&S as an enterprising research and consulting company, believes in providing thorough landscape analyses on the ever-changing market scenario, to empower companies to make informed decisions and base their business strategies with astuteness.

Contact:

P&S Intelligence

Toll-free: +1-888-778-7886 (USA/Canada)

International: +1-347-960-6455

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.psmarketresearch.com

Connect with us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook