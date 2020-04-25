Enterprise A2P SMS Market 2019 Analysis, Growth by Top Companies, Trends by Types and Application, Forecast to 2024

Global Enterprise A2P SMS Market

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Enterprise A2P SMS market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Enterprise A2P SMS market by product type, application, key companies and key regions. According to this study, over the next five years the Enterprise A2P SMS market will register a 4.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 78500 million by 2024, from US$ 61500 million in 2019.

The process of sending mobile messages is from an application to a mobile user. A2P SMS messaging is also called enterprise or professional SMS. Businesses can use it in several technical modes to communicate with consumers, authenticate users of online services, or deliver time-sensitive alerts. In all the cases, communication is initiated from a business application, and not an individual’s mobile phone, as is the case with P2P SMS.

The global largest market is Asia Pacific. The Asia Pacific mainly includes Japan, China, India and South East Asia, and the secondary market is USA, it will reach a revenue of 14446 M USD in 2016, and the revenue share is 24.27% in 2016.

There are major five kinds of Enterprise A2P SMS in this report, liquid silicone CRM, promotions, pushed content, Interactive and others. Globally, the revenue share of each type of Enterprise A2P SMS is 31.18%, 27.82%, 14.93%, 14.39% and 11.69% in 2016. Enterprise A2P SMS are currently used across major industry verticals including BFSI, entertainment, tourism, retail, marketing, healthcare, media and others. Globally, the revenue share of each type of Enterprise A2P SMS is 31.05%, 17.43%, 12.23%, 9.82%, 8.82%, 8.34%, 6.46% and 5.85% in 2016.

This study considers the Enterprise A2P SMS value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

CRM

Promotions

Interactive

Others

Segmentation by application:

BFSI

Entertainment

Tourism

Retail

Marketing

Healthcare

Media

Others

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

MBlox

CLX Communications

Infobip

Tanla Solutions

SAP Mobile Services

Silverstreet BV

Syniverse Technologies

Nexmo Co. Ltd.

Tyntec

SITO Mobile

OpenMarket Inc.

Genesys Telecommunications

3Cinteractive

Vibes Media

Beepsend

Soprano

Accrete

FortyTwo Telecom AB

ClearSky

Ogangi Corporation

AMD Telecom S.A

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Enterprise A2P SMS market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Enterprise A2P SMS market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Enterprise A2P SMS players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Enterprise A2P SMS with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Enterprise A2P SMS submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Some of the Points from TOC is:

Chapter One: Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Enterprise A2P SMS Market Size 2014-2024

2.1.2 Enterprise A2P SMS Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Enterprise A2P SMS Segment by Type

2.2.1 CRM

2.2.2 Promotions

2.2.3 Pushed Content

Chapter Three: Global Enterprise A2P SMS by Players

3.1 Global Enterprise A2P SMS Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Enterprise A2P SMS Market Size by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Enterprise A2P SMS Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Enterprise A2P SMS Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

Chapter Four: Enterprise A2P SMS by Regions

4.1 Enterprise A2P SMS Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Enterprise A2P SMS Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Enterprise A2P SMS Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Enterprise A2P SMS Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Enterprise A2P SMS Market Size Growth

Chapter Five: Americas

5.1 Americas Enterprise A2P SMS Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Enterprise A2P SMS Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Enterprise A2P SMS Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

…..Continued

