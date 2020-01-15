Enteral Feeding Tube Market Size, Status and Opportunities by 2024: Danone, Nestle, Boston Scientific, Vygon

The Qualitative research study accompanied by ORBIS RESEARCH titled on “Global Enteral Feeding Tube Market describing the Product / Business Scope, Overview and outlook from 2019 to 2024”. In this Research Report provides primary and secondary data for studies, the scope of the product and vendor briefings. The market Study is segmented by key regions which are accelerating the marketization and study is segmented by products type, status, size, trends, key players, market opportunities, application, challenges and forecast to 2024. Enteral Feeding Tube Market Major Key Players/ Manufacturer included in the Report some of them Abbott, Fresenius Kabi, Danone, Nestle, Halyard Health, Cook Medical, B. Braun, Boston Scientific, Vygon, Conmed, C. R. Bard, Cardinal Health, Applied Medical

Sample Report + All Related Graphs & Charts @: https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2825554

Enteral feeding refers to the delivery of a nutritionally complete feed, containing protein, carbohydrate, fat, water, minerals and vitamins, directly into the stomach, duodenum or jejunum.

A feeding tube is a medical device used to provide nutrition to people who cannot obtain nutrition by mouth, are unable to swallow safely, or need nutritional supplementation. The state of being fed by a feeding tube is called gavage, enteral feeding or tube feeding. Placement may be temporary for the treatment of acute conditions or lifelong in the case of chronic disabilities. A variety of feeding tubes are used in medical practice. They are usually made of polyurethane or silicone. The diameter of a feeding tube is measured in French units (each French unit equals 0.33 millimeters). They are classified by site of insertion and intended use.

The classification of Enteral Feeding Tube includes Gastrostomy Tube, Nasoenteric Tube and Other Tube. And the proportion of Nasoenteric Tube in 2017 is about 63%, and the proportion is stable from 2013 to 2017.

Enteral Feeding Tube is widely sales for Oncology, Gastroenterology, Neurology, Diabetes and Other. The most proportion of Enteral Feeding Tube is for Oncology, and the consumption proportion is about 36% in 2017. Diabetes is the highest growth application with average growth rate over 8%.

North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 34% in 2017. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 28%.

According to this study, over the next five years the Enteral Feeding Tube market will register a 7.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 960 million by 2024, from US$ 630 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Enteral Feeding Tube business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Enteral Feeding Tube market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Enteral Feeding Tube value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Gastrostomy Tube

Nasoenteric Tube

Other

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Oncology

Gastroenterology

Neurology

Diabetes

Other

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Abbott

Fresenius Kabi

Danone

Nestle

Halyard Health

Cook Medical

B. Braun

Boston Scientific

Vygon

Conmed

C. R. Bard

Cardinal Health

Applied Medical

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Enteral Feeding Tube consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Enteral Feeding Tube market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Enteral Feeding Tube manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Enteral Feeding Tube with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Enteral Feeding Tube submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Enquire before Buy and customization in Report @: https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2825554

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report versions like North America, Middle East, South Africa, China or Asia-Pacific.

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +912064101019

Email id: [email protected]