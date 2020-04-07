Enteral Feeding Devices Market Size, Industry Analysis Research With: Nestle, Danone, Boston Scientific, Abbott, Moog Inc., Cook Medical, Fresenius Kabi, CONMED Corporation, Mindray, Boston Scientific, KCWW, Medtronic, CR Bard, Amsino International Inc

Global enteral feeding devices market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 2.50 billion to an estimated value of USD 4.06 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.25% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing premature births.

Enteral feeding is the process of intake of food through the gastrointestinal tract such as oral and tube feeding. These feedings are used when a person is not able to complete the nutritional needs of the body. Nasogastric tube (NGT), Orogastric tube (OGT), Nasoenteric tube, Oroenteric tube, Gastrostomy tube and Jejunostomy tube are some of the major types of the enteral feedings. These tube help the patients to get the sufficient nutrition they require and also keep their GI tract working.

Market Drivers

Rising geriatric population is driving market.

Increasing incidences of chronic diseases is driving the market

Market Restraints

Risks associated with enteral feeding are the factor hampers the market.

Lack of skilled professionals to use feeding devices is restraining the market.

Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2017, Vygon announced the launch of their enteral feeding pump easymoov6 which is equipped with a digital interface so that pump can support the management of eternal feeding in hospital as well as home. It will also help the medical team to monitor the and to control the flow rate and the amount of food delivered and will solve patient weight stability problem.

In March 2017, Medela LLC has received approval from S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for their ENFit Low Dose Tip enteral syringes which will be used to deliver accurate doses and will reduce the risk of misconnections. This system will include syringes, syringe pumps, warmers, feeding tubes, and extension sets. The main is to prevent unwanted liquid transfer and to improve the small- volume eternal drug delivery.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global enteral feeding devices market are Fresenius Kabi AG, Halyard Health, Medtronic, Nestlé, DANONE, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Cook, Moog Inc., CONMED Corporation., Boston Scientific Corporation, BD, Abbott., Vygon SA, Applied Medical Technology, Inc, Amsino International, Inc., CAIR LGL, The Trendlines Group, Biometrix, Thomas Magnete GmbH, Vesco Medical LLC, Intervene Group Limited, TECHNOPATH.

Global enteral feeding devices market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of enteral feeding devices market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Segmentation: Global Enteral Feeding Devices Market

By Type Enteral Feeding Pumps Nasoenteric Feeding Tubes Administration Sets Enteral Feeding Tubes Enterostomy Feeding Tubes Standard Tubes Standard Jejunostomy Tubes Standard Gastrostomy Tubes Standard Gastrojejunostomy Tubes Low-Profile Tubes Low-Profile Gastrostomy Tubes Low-Profile Jejunostomy Tubes Low-Profile Gastrojejunostomy Tubes Nasoenteric Feeding Tubes Nasogastric Feeding Tubes Nasojejunal Feeding Tubes Nasoduodenal Feeding Tubes Oroenteric Feeding Tubes Enteral Syringes Consumables Giving Set Gastrostomy Tube Nasogastric Tub Percutaneous Endoscopic Gastrostomy Device By Age Group Adults Pediatrics By Applications Oncology Gastroenterology Neurological Disorders Diabetes Hypermetabolism Other Applications By End- User Hospitals Home Care Settings Ambulatory Care Settings By Geography North America US. Canada Mexico South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Thailand Malaysia Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific Middle East & Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East & Africa



