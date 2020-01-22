Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Market by Business Overview, Upcoming Trends, Recovery Methods, Mode of Operations, Economic Costs and Benefits, Future Innovations, EOR Submarket Forecasts 2019-2025

In the historic year 2018, the global enhanced oil recovery market size was registered at USD 94.12 Billion. It is estimated to augment and reach the market up to USD 171.53 Billion by registering a CAGR of 8.3% in the coming years. Due to the expansion of the oil recovery and extra life of the oil field is boosting the global enhanced oil recovery market growth. Additionally, an increase in the energy and the developing efforts towards reducing the emission of carbon dioxide is projected to fuel the enhanced oil recovery market over the forecast period.

Enhanced oil recovery is proving to be a vital technique being applied in oil production globally, as production from mature filed is witnessing a downward spiral, and new hydrocarbons are not sufficient to match the mounting energy demand. Enhanced oil recovery process has enabled maximization of oil reserve recovery, and also improved the recovery factors. This process helps to maintain the optimum level of production and thereby increases the return on older investments.

Increase in the demand for oil and lessening the production rates of oil in the prevailing wells results in the enlargement of the developed technologies to abstract hydrocarbons from the reservoirs. Enhanced oil recovery is the technology that has increased the industry in the past years. The rise in the amount of the mature wells and large investment in the activities of research & development for the advancement of new technologies by numerous market players for improving the process of petroleum liquids recovery are anticipated to show the notable growth of global enhanced oil recovery industry.

Governments all over the world are initiating in the development of infrastructure and innovative technology for the production of oil. The government of the Asian regions like Indonesia, India, China, and Malaysia are offering the liability in the financial incentives and tax regimes to appeal to the multinational companies for investing in the enhanced oil recovery market. Technological developments, increasing reduction in oil reserves and a growing number of mature fields of oil are the factors responsible for the growth of the enhanced oil recovery market. On the other hand, high cost experienced in the operational, technical and procedural issues is hampering the global enhanced oil recovery market growth.

The main technology used for the extraction from matured oil fields from the past years is thermal enhanced oil recovery. The other technologies such as gas injection and chemical recovery are increasing at a substantial rate because of the advantages like affordability and technology advancement.

Global enhanced oil recovery market is segmented into the application, technology, and region. Based on application, the market is divided into offshore and onshore. On the basis of technology, the market is divided into chemical, gas injection, thermal and more.

Geographically, regions involved in the global enhanced oil recovery market analysis are Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. In 2017, North America dominated the enhanced oil recovery market because of which there is a surge in the consumption and production of oil. The Asia Pacific is projected to show the notably enhanced oil recovery market growth in the coming future.

Key players involved in developing the enhanced oil recovery market share are Pulse Oil, Chevron Philips Chemical Company, ExxonMobil Corporation and more.

Key segments of the global enhanced oil recovery market

Technology Overview, 2015-2025 (USD million) (Million bbl)

Thermal

Gas injection

Chemical

Other EOR

Application Overview, 2015-2025 (USD million) (Million bbl)

Onshore

Offshore

Regional Overview, 2015-2025 (USD million) (Million bbl)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

United Kingdom

Germany

Russia

Asia Pacific

India

China

Australia

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Reasons for the study

Increasing number of matured wells and volatile political scenario related to oil production and trading has fueled the drive to search alternatives for conventional oil production

The demand for oil and gas was has been growing exponentially in Asia Pacific, the powerhouse of industrial production and home to about 70% of the world population. Conventional oil seems insufficient to cater to this demand.

What does the report include?

The report focuses on enhanced oil recovery market technology and its application industries.

The study on the global enhanced oil recovery market includes qualitative factors such as import, exports, production and consumption of oil across the globe

The study covers qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market segmented on the basis of enhanced oil recovery technology, application. Moreover, the study provides similar information for the key geographies

Actual market sizes and forecasts have been provided for all the above-mentioned segments

The study assesses the dynamics and movement of the global enhanced oil recovery market across various geographies

The study includes the profiles of key players in the market with a significant global and/or regional presence

