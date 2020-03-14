English Language Training (ELT) Market Analysis, New Innovation and Current Business Trends by 2023

Global “English Language Training (ELT) Market Report” available at Analytical Research Cognizance. This report contains detailed information on clientele, applications and contact information.

ELT is concerned with the teaching and learning of English by those for whom English is a foreign/second/additional language.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the English Language Training (ELT) market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the English Language Training (ELT) market by product type and applications/end industries.

The drives of the market are globalization of businesses and staggering growth of emerging economies. The global English Language Training (ELT) market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions. North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of English Language Training (ELT). Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Linguatronics

Rosetta Stone

Sanako

SANS

Edusoft

OKpanda

Sanoma

Voxy

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

English as a Foreign Language (EFL)

English as a Second Language (ESL)

English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL) / English as an Additional Language (EAL)

English for Academic Purposes (EAP)

English for Specific (or Vocational) Purposes (ESP)

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Students

white-collar workers

Others

Major Points from Table of Content:

Chapter One: English Language Training (ELT) Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global English Language Training (ELT) Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global English Language Training (ELT) Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America English Language Training (ELT) Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe English Language Training (ELT) Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific English Language Training (ELT) Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America English Language Training (ELT) Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue English Language Training (ELT) by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global English Language Training (ELT) Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global English Language Training (ELT) Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global English Language Training (ELT) Market Size Forecast (2018-2023)

Chapter Thirteen: Research Findings and Conclusion

Chapter Fourteen: Appendix

