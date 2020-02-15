Engineering Software Market 2019-2023, by ALTAIR, AUCOTEC, AUTODESK, CEA, Cofaso, Comsol, Hexagon PPM, IGE XAO, KEBA, Kubotek, LUMEL

The global Engineering Software market is valued at XX million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach XX million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2023.

This report offers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the Engineering Software market. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions across United States, Europe, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and Others. The report categorizes Engineering Software market by by Software Type, by Operating Systems, and application.

This report focuses Global market, it covers details as following:

Key Players

ALTAIR

AUCOTEC

AUTODESK

CEA

Cofaso Ltd.

Comsol

FTI Forming Technologies Incorporated

Hexagon PPM

IGE XAO

KEBA

Kubotek

LUMEL

Mentor Graphics

MITSUBISHI Automation

MSC SOFTWARE

Oracle

PTC

RADAN

Rudolph Technologies

Schott Systeme

Seron

SEW-EURODRIVE

Siemens PLM Software

The MathWorks

TRACE SOFTWARE INTERNATIONAL

VariCAD

WICAM TECHNISCHE SOFTWARE

WONDERWARE

YOKOGAWA Europe

Zuken

Key Regions

North America

United States

Canada

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Others

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherland

Others

Asia & Pacific

China

Japan

India

Korea

Australia

Southeast Asia

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Vietnam

Singapore

Malaysia

Others

Africa & Middle East

South Africa

Egypt

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

Iran

Others

Main types of products

Engineering Software Market, by Software Type

3D Software

Collaborative Software

2D/3D Software

2D Software

Other (Real-time, Automated)

Engineering Software Market, by Operating Systems

Windows

Mac OS

Linux

Web Browser

Engineering Software Market, by Key Consumer

Industrial Design

Architectural Design

Graphic Design

Business Training

Others

